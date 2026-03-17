ETV Bharat / state

Security Concerns Rise After Firecracker Blast Inside Jabalpur District Court

Jabalpur: A loud explosion-like sound was heard inside the court premises in Jabalpur on Monday. According to reports, an unidentified miscreant allegedly burst a crude explosive or firecracker near Gate No. 2 of the district court.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 pm when advocates and court staff heard a sudden loud blast near the entrance. The noise disrupted court proceedings. The lawyers and visitors rushed outside to find a safe space.

Jyoti Rai, Vice President of the District Advocates’ Association, said that by the time lawyers reached the spot, the person responsible for the explosion had already fled. However, burnt remnants of what appeared to be a firecracker were found at the scene. Soon after, several members of the advocates’ association gathered at the location.

Rai said the district court is a highly sensitive area where legal proceedings take place throughout the day. “Although the police said that security arrangements are in place at every gate of the court, such an incident raises serious questions about the safety of lawyers and the court premises,” she added.