Security Concerns Rise After Firecracker Blast Inside Jabalpur District Court
The incident occurred at around 4:00 pm when advocates and court staff heard a sudden loud blast near the entrance.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:30 AM IST
Jabalpur: A loud explosion-like sound was heard inside the court premises in Jabalpur on Monday. According to reports, an unidentified miscreant allegedly burst a crude explosive or firecracker near Gate No. 2 of the district court.
The incident occurred at around 4:00 pm when advocates and court staff heard a sudden loud blast near the entrance. The noise disrupted court proceedings. The lawyers and visitors rushed outside to find a safe space.
Jyoti Rai, Vice President of the District Advocates’ Association, said that by the time lawyers reached the spot, the person responsible for the explosion had already fled. However, burnt remnants of what appeared to be a firecracker were found at the scene. Soon after, several members of the advocates’ association gathered at the location.
Rai said the district court is a highly sensitive area where legal proceedings take place throughout the day. “Although the police said that security arrangements are in place at every gate of the court, such an incident raises serious questions about the safety of lawyers and the court premises,” she added.
Police teams reached the court complex soon after the incident and began an investigation. The district court is located directly opposite the police control room, and the Gorakhpur Police Station is also situated nearby. Armed police personnel are usually deployed at every gate of the court. Despite the presence of security personnel at the time of the blast, the individual responsible for bursting the firecracker was neither seen nor apprehended.
Sonu Kurmi, CSP of the area, confirmed that police had received information about the incident and an investigation is underway.
A few days back, security lapse was reported at the Jabalpur High Court when a man managed to enter the premises carrying a dead foetus in a bag and placed it on a judge’s table. Following that incident, action was taken against four police personnel for negligence.
Read More: