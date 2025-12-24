ETV Bharat / state

Security Camp Comes Up In Sukma's Naxal-Hit Ursangal

Sukma: A new security camp was opened in Ursangal village, a highly sensitive and Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh, under the ambitious 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme of the state government.

Sharing information about the camp, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a civic action program was organised on the occasion of the new security camp's establishment on December 17, during which sarees and clothes were distributed to villagers. "A positive atmosphere towards the security forces was seen among them during the event. Plantation drives were conducted during the program in the presence of the CRPF deputy inspector general (DIG) and Sukma SP under the 'Podla Urskana' (tree plantation) and 'One Tree in the Name of a Martyr's Mother' campaigns."

This security camp was established under the direction and supervision of Bastar IG Sundarraj P, Dantewada DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, CRPF DIG Anand Rajpurohit, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, CRPF commandant Kumar Mayank, CoBRA commander Amit Chaudhary, ASP (Naxal ops) Rohit Shah, and ASP Abhishek Verma.

The security camp will strengthen anti-Naxalite operations in Ursangal and the surrounding areas, enabling villagers to avail direct benefits of developmental schemes. The camp will aid in expanding basic facilities such as roads, bridges, electricity, drinking water, health facilities, PDS shops, education and mobile connectivity in the area, paving the way for further development in this long-neglected region.