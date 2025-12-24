Security Camp Comes Up In Sukma's Naxal-Hit Ursangal
Police said a total of 23 new security camps have been established in the district since 2024, which have significantly accelerated the Naxal eradication campaign.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Sukma: A new security camp was opened in Ursangal village, a highly sensitive and Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh, under the ambitious 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme of the state government.
Sharing information about the camp, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said a civic action program was organised on the occasion of the new security camp's establishment on December 17, during which sarees and clothes were distributed to villagers. "A positive atmosphere towards the security forces was seen among them during the event. Plantation drives were conducted during the program in the presence of the CRPF deputy inspector general (DIG) and Sukma SP under the 'Podla Urskana' (tree plantation) and 'One Tree in the Name of a Martyr's Mother' campaigns."
This security camp was established under the direction and supervision of Bastar IG Sundarraj P, Dantewada DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, CRPF DIG Anand Rajpurohit, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, CRPF commandant Kumar Mayank, CoBRA commander Amit Chaudhary, ASP (Naxal ops) Rohit Shah, and ASP Abhishek Verma.
The security camp will strengthen anti-Naxalite operations in Ursangal and the surrounding areas, enabling villagers to avail direct benefits of developmental schemes. The camp will aid in expanding basic facilities such as roads, bridges, electricity, drinking water, health facilities, PDS shops, education and mobile connectivity in the area, paving the way for further development in this long-neglected region.
Police said a total of 23 new security camps have been established in Sukma since 2024, which have significantly accelerated the Naxal eradication campaign. Resultantly, 599 Naxalites have surrendered since early 2024, while 71 Maoists have been eliminated and 46o arrested in various anti-Naxal operations.
Niyad Nellanar Scheme
The scheme is focused on providing basic amenities and welfare benefits to Naxal-affected villages in the state. Meaning "aapka achcha gaon" or "your good village" in the local Dandami dialect (spoken in south Bastar), the scheme aims to improve living standards by offering services for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). It focuses on delivering essential facilities like housing, healthcare, water, electricity, roads, and education within one kilometre radius of security camps. Families in these villages will receive free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, ration cards, irrigation pumps, free electricity, Anganwadi, and certificates of forest rights.
