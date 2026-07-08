ETV Bharat / state

Security Breach Case: Prison Authorities To Reply On Terror Accused Van Dyke's Plea For 'American Diet'

New Delhi: A Delhi court was informed on Wednesday that Tihar prison authorities will file a reply on a plea by US citizen Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, an alleged 'mercenary' accused of involvement in a terror conspiracy case for links to ethnic armed groups in India and Myanmar, who sought an "American diet" during his stay in prison.

The court had earlier sought NIA's response on an application by Van Dyke, according to which he was apparently on a "hunger strike" for around 50 days, during which he has consumed mostly liquids such as soy milk, as he is unable "to tolerate the spicy, oily and deep-fried food ordinarily served in prison", his counsel said.

Last week, advocates Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour, counsel for Van Dyke, who is presently in judicial custody, said they moved the application before Special Judge Prashant Sharma seeking permission to provide him with an American-style diet on humanitarian grounds.

On Wednesday, the advocates said that the NIA informed the court that it will not file a reply in the case and that the Tihar prison authorities will respond.

The jail superintendent concerned then sought a week to file a reply, following which the court posted the matter for further proceedings on July 21.