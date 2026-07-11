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Security Beefed Up At Red Fort After Bomb Threat Call; No Suspicious Objects Found

The threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up

delhi red fort bomb threat
FILE - People enjoy pleasant weather at the Red Fort (Representational Image) (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Delhi Police beefed up security at the Red Fort here on Saturday after receiving information about a bomb threat, sources said. However, after an extensive search of the premises, the threat was declared a hoax, they said.

The threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up. Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police control room, which alerted the district police, sources said.

Following the alert, security was tightened in and around the Red Fort, and a thorough search of the monument and its surrounding areas was carried out, they said. After an extensive search, no suspicious object was found, and the threat was declared a hoax, they added. Efforts are underway to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind issuing the fake threat, they said.

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TAGGED:

DELHI BOMB THREAT
DELHI RED FORT
DELHI RED FORT BOMB THREAT

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