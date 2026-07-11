ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up At Red Fort After Bomb Threat Call; No Suspicious Objects Found

New Delhi: Delhi Police beefed up security at the Red Fort here on Saturday after receiving information about a bomb threat, sources said. However, after an extensive search of the premises, the threat was declared a hoax, they said.

The threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, with the caller claiming that the iconic monument in Delhi would be blown up. Mumbai Police immediately shared the information with the Delhi Police control room, which alerted the district police, sources said.