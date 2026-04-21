Security Beefed Up At Kashmir Tourist Spots Ahead Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary
Security agencies are on high alert ahead of the first anniversary of Pahalgam terrror attack which left 26 people dead, reports Mir Ishfaq.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 21, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Pahalgam(Anantnag): Security has been tightened at tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025.
Authorities said that all security agencies have been directed to be on full alert in view of any possible sabotage activity with special security arrangements put in place at tourist spots.
Security agencies recently held several meetings to prepare a foolproof security plan at the ground level, while senior officers are reviewing these arrangements on their own.
It may be noted that on April 22 last year, terrorists attacked tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local horseman were killed. After this attack, an exodus of tourists started from Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of which the authorities closed about 50 tourist places for security reasons causing heavy losses to the industry.
However, later after a security audit, most of these tourist places were reopened in a phased manner. But even after a year, the administration has kept the famous Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, also known as 'Mini Switzerland', still closed for tourists.
Other tourist places in Pahalgam have regained their splendor. These places are witnessing an increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists. Several measures have been introduced in Pahalgam to ensure the safety of tourists. These include complete verification of service providers and vendors, including horse grooms.
In addition, a unique QR code-based identification system has also been implemented for tourism service providers. Through this system, it has become possible to easily identify and verify registered and authentic service providers, including horse riding operators, hawkers, shopkeepers and traders coming from outside.
According to the authorities, each individual has been registered after a thorough check by the police and has been provided with a unique QR code that includes his personal information. Tourists can scan this QR code through their mobile phones to get the name, parentage, full address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, registration number, area of work and police verification details of the concerned individual.
Security agencies have been instructed to ensure more vigilance and strengthening of security around sensitive and tourist places. Tourists visiting Pahalgam said they are paying homage to the tourists killed in the terror attack. They said that terrorists “have no religion or faith, their only job is to spread terror because they are the enemies of peace”.
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