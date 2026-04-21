ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up At Kashmir Tourist Spots Ahead Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Anniversary

Security forces on alert ahead of first anniversary of Pahalgam terror attack ( ETV Bharat )

Pahalgam(Anantnag): Security has been tightened at tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025. Authorities said that all security agencies have been directed to be on full alert in view of any possible sabotage activity with special security arrangements put in place at tourist spots. Security agencies recently held several meetings to prepare a foolproof security plan at the ground level, while senior officers are reviewing these arrangements on their own. A view of a market at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat) It may be noted that on April 22 last year, terrorists attacked tourists in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, in which 25 tourists and a local horseman were killed. After this attack, an exodus of tourists started from Jammu and Kashmir, as a result of which the authorities closed about 50 tourist places for security reasons causing heavy losses to the industry.