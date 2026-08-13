ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up As Students Plan To Gherao Jharkhand CM's Residence On August 20

Barricades have been put up at a road leading to the Chief Minister's residence. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Heavy security arrangements were kept in place on Thursday by the Ranchi district administration in anticipation of the next phase of the ongoing students' protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.

Although no formal announcement has been made by the protesters, agitating students are preparing to gherao the Chief Minister's residence on August 20. Following intelligence inputs, police deployment has been significantly beefed up around the place on Kanke Road and adjoining areas, while security agencies have been placed on high alert.

It has been learnt that more than 100 additional armed personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar and the Jharkhand Armed Police have been deployed to strengthen security at the Chief Minister’s residence. A security perimeter has been created with barricades stretching from Suchna Bhawan Chowk to Ram Mandir Chowk.

Security measures have been intensified within a radius of around 500 metres of the Chief Minister's residence. As part of the arrangements, the road connecting Suchna Bhawan to ATI has been closed, and the entire area is reportedly under surveillance through drone cameras and other monitoring systems.