ETV Bharat / state

Weapons, Explosives Believed To Be Dropped Using Drones Seized Near Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan

The operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) personnel ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: Security agencies in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, have seized a cache of weapons, ammunition and suspected explosives close to the Indo-Pak border that are suspected to have been dropped by drones. The operation was carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) personnel in the 12 KND area of ​​Rawla Mandi.

The agencies have detained two suspects from Punjab who are being interrogated by intelligence agencies.

Pointing to the seriousness of the matter, ANTF Inspector General (IG) Vikas Kumar stated, “The handler who sent this material across the border and who it was intended to deliver within the country are the most important aspects of the investigation. The promptness and timely action of the security agencies averted a major threat. Currently, the police and central agencies are thoroughly investigating every technical and human aspect.”

The security agencies launched a joint operation after a suspicious package was found in the 12 KND area. (ETV Bharat)

The security agencies launched a joint operation after a suspicious package was found in the 12 KND area. During the search, weapons and other suspicious material were seized.

According to the preliminary information available, the consignment included two pistols, four magazines and nearly 650 cartridges. Additionally, four pairs of batteries and two remotes were also found. Amid suspicions that the explosive material may contain RDX, security agencies are probing the intended use of the seized material and the network behind it.