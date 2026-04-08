ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar: In a major operation to contain drug-trafficking near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, security agencies seized 1.5 kilograms of heroin.

It is suspected that smugglers dropped a consignment of heroin using a drone and subsequently attempted to retrieve it. However, due to the alertness of the security personnel, they were unsuccessful.

The joint operation conducted by the BSF and the police in the Sri Karanpur region of Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday is believed to be a major blow to smugglers. The two packets of heroin were found in the 2 FC Rohi area and were subsequently seized by the security personnel.