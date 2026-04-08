Heroin Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Indo-Pak Border in Rajasthan
It is suspected that smugglers dropped a consignment of heroin using a drone.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: In a major operation to contain drug-trafficking near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, security agencies seized 1.5 kilograms of heroin.
It is suspected that smugglers dropped a consignment of heroin using a drone and subsequently attempted to retrieve it. However, due to the alertness of the security personnel, they were unsuccessful.
The joint operation conducted by the BSF and the police in the Sri Karanpur region of Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday is believed to be a major blow to smugglers. The two packets of heroin were found in the 2 FC Rohi area and were subsequently seized by the security personnel.
Superintendent of Police Harishankar stated that the seized heroin weighs nearly 1.5 kilograms, and its value in the international market is estimated to be nearly Rs 7.5 crore.
Earlier on Monday, 2.3 kilograms of heroin were seized from the same area. In view of the consecutive seizures, it is suspected that the consignments seized on both days are linked to the same smuggling channel.
According to sources, acting on a tip-off, a team comprising personnel from the Sri Karanpur police station reached the spot on Tuesday. The team included ASI Jangsher Khan, constable Lokesh Kumar, and driver Vinod Kumar. A search operation was conducted in coordination with BSF personnel who were already present at the site, resulting in the seizure of packets wrapped in a yellow tape. On Monday night, a BSF patrol team had spotted two suspicious youths in the area.
The police have also registered a case against unidentified smugglers under the NDPS Act and launched an investigation.
Officials believe that consignments of narcotics are being continuously sent across the border via drones—a situation that is being kept under strict surveillance.
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