ETV Bharat / state

Telegram-Run Bijnor Arson Network Busted: Key Accused Rajuram Godara Arrested From Jaisalmer Border

Jaisalmer: In a breakthrough in the Bijnor arson and anti-national activities case, security agencies have arrested Rajuram Godara from the Nachana area of Jaisalmer, uncovering what officials describe as a wider, organised network operating across states and possibly abroad, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, Godara was detained on March 24 near the India-Pakistan border following intelligence inputs about suspicious movement. After sustained interrogation by multiple agencies, he was formally arrested on March 25. Investigators say he was operating under the alias 'Syed' and allegedly coordinated activities remotely using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the accused played a central role in directing youth to carry out targeted arson attacks. The case came to light following a March 4 incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a vehicle was set ablaze after being doused with petrol. What initially appeared to be a local crime later revealed a deeper conspiracy through digital and forensic investigation.

Police said recruits were allegedly instructed via Telegram to target vehicles or properties linked to specific communities, record the acts, and upload videos as proof.

In return, payments were reportedly made through online channels and hawala networks.

Forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone has revealed chats, inflammatory content, and visuals of weapons, pointing to a coordinated sleeper cell-like structure.