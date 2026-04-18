Telegram-Run Bijnor Arson Network Busted: Key Accused Rajuram Godara Arrested From Jaisalmer Border
Investigators say Godara, arrested on March 25, was operating under the alias 'Syed' and allegedly coordinated activities remotely using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram
Published : April 18, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a breakthrough in the Bijnor arson and anti-national activities case, security agencies have arrested Rajuram Godara from the Nachana area of Jaisalmer, uncovering what officials describe as a wider, organised network operating across states and possibly abroad, officials said on Saturday.
According to police, Godara was detained on March 24 near the India-Pakistan border following intelligence inputs about suspicious movement. After sustained interrogation by multiple agencies, he was formally arrested on March 25. Investigators say he was operating under the alias 'Syed' and allegedly coordinated activities remotely using the encrypted messaging platform Telegram.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the accused played a central role in directing youth to carry out targeted arson attacks. The case came to light following a March 4 incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a vehicle was set ablaze after being doused with petrol. What initially appeared to be a local crime later revealed a deeper conspiracy through digital and forensic investigation.
Police said recruits were allegedly instructed via Telegram to target vehicles or properties linked to specific communities, record the acts, and upload videos as proof.
In return, payments were reportedly made through online channels and hawala networks.
Forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone has revealed chats, inflammatory content, and visuals of weapons, pointing to a coordinated sleeper cell-like structure.
Investigations have also established links between Godara and previously arrested accused, including Abuzar Shamim, Zaid, Mannan, and Sameer. Officials said he administered a Telegram group through which instructions were disseminated and monitored.
Authorities believe the network, active since early 2026, used social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to recruit vulnerable youth before shifting them to encrypted channels. Soft targets were identified using tools like Google Maps, with real-time monitoring during operations.
The probe has now expanded beyond India, with agencies suspecting links to countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Given the gravity of the case, both the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terrorism Squad have joined the investigation. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
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