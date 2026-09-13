Secunderabad Armoury Theft: Cops Intensify Probe, Focus On Who Helped The Accused
They suspect the involvement of others, believing it would have been impossible for a single person to steal and transport such heavy loads of ammunition.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Investigators are gathering evidence to address several queries on the theft of weapons from the armoury of the 20th Battalion of Madras Regiment in the Bollarum Cantonment area of Telangana's Secunderabad.
They are trying to ascertain whether the former Havildar Mallesh acted alone, who assisted him, how he managed to take away so many weapons by himself, and what he intended to do with them after the theft.
Authorities are also inquiring about an individual Mallesh met at the Gymkhana Grounds and are preparing to take him into custody soon to extract further information.
The Telangana police have launched an in-depth investigation into the August 30 theft of sophisticated weaponry from the battalion. Mallesh was arrested, and all the stolen weapons have been successfully recovered.
The incident led to a sensation, as it involved several state-of-the-art arms, including AK-47s, pistols, and ammunition from a military base characterised by tight security. Given the implications for national security, the police are now focused on uncovering the underlying motives behind the theft.
They suspect the involvement of other individuals, believing it would have been impossible for a single person to steal and transport such heavy loads of firearms and ammunition.
Discipline is paramount in the armed forces, and defying orders from superiors or showing negligence in the line of duty invites strict action.
Havildar Mallesh was dismissed from service in June this year as part of disciplinary proceedings. Already harbouring resentment against a superior officer, he decided to steal weapons.
He reportedly enlisted the help of an employee working at the site to execute the plan and devised it in early August. However, due to some unfavourable conditions, Mallesh did a recce around the 20th Battalion premises on August 28 and 29.
The Army staffer present at the site had already unlocked the doors of the armoury. To avoid detection, the lock was struck with a heavy object, leading police to initially believe it had been forcibly broken. However, evidence found on the lock confirmed that the break-in was staged.
What was Mallesh's plan with the stolen guns is puzzling both police and Army officials, who believe he has a clear understanding of where to sell the items for a profit.
They suspect his motive was to sell the booty and make money. It was found that the call logs and WhatsApp chats on Mallesh's phone had been deleted. Investigators think retrieving this information could reveal details about whom he had been in contact with.
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