ETV Bharat / state

Secunderabad Armoury Theft: Cops Intensify Probe, Focus On Who Helped The Accused

The Telangana police have launched an in-depth investigation into the August 30 theft of sophisticated weaponry from the battalion ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Investigators are gathering evidence to address several queries on the theft of weapons from the armoury of the 20th Battalion of Madras Regiment in the Bollarum Cantonment area of ​Telangana's ​Secunderabad.

They are trying to ascertain whether the former Havildar Mallesh acted alone, who assisted him, how he managed to take away so many weapons by himself, and what he intended to do with them after the theft.

Authorities are also inquiring about an individual Mallesh met at the Gymkhana Grounds and are preparing to take him into custody soon to extract further information.

The Telangana police have launched an in-depth investigation into the August 30 theft of sophisticated weaponry from the battalion. Mallesh was arrested, and all the stolen weapons have been successfully recovered.

The incident led to a sensation, as it involved several state-of-the-art arms, including AK-47s, pistols, and ammunition from a military base characterised by tight security. Given the implications for national security, the police are now focused on uncovering the underlying motives behind the theft.

They suspect the involvement of other individuals, believing it would have been impossible for a single person to steal and transport such heavy loads of firearms and ammunition.