ETV Bharat / state

Section Of NALSAR University Students Objects To CJI Surya Kant As Chief Guest To Convocation

Hyderabad: A section of the students of city-based NALSAR University of Law have written to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.

In an email communication sent on July 23, some of the students of the 2026 batch at the university said their concern arises from the refusal of the Supreme Court Bench led by the CJI to allow urgent listing of a plea concerning the alleged brutal police action against protesters during the peaceful 'Chalo Sansad' demonstration at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

They said they are writing to express their concerns regarding the proposal to invite the CJI as the chief guest for the upcoming convocation. There was no immediate response from the university officials when their comments were sought on the matter.

The students cited the CJI's reported comments that the bench was not interested in watching videos when the lead counsel offered to show video evidence of the alleged police excesses during the protest on July 20.

"As students of law, our concern is narrower and more specific to us as a graduating batch. A convocation is meant to be a moment where the University's own values, including a commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances, are visibly reflected in the choices it makes."