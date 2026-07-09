ETV Bharat / state

Section Of Bridge Collapses On Highway In Maharashtra's Nanded, Two Injured

The section of the bridge that collapsed on Nanded-Nagpur-Tuljapur highway ( ETV Bharat )

Nanded: Two persons were injured after the section of a bridge collapsed on Nanded-Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.

Sources said the section of a bridge, in front of Sri Guruvanshi Engineering College, collapsed injuring two individuals who were rushed to the government hospital at Vishnupuri for treatment.

According to locals, the accident was caused by the sudden collapse of the section of the bridge adjacent to the road. Citizens alleged that the collapse was caused by substandard construction work. Eyewitnesses said one person might still be trapped under the debris even as authorities said rescue operations are underway in full swing.

On being informed of the incident, police, disaster management teams, and other rescue agencies rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are proceeding on a war footing, and traffic on the affected route has been temporarily suspended to ensure safety in the area.