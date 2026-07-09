Section Of Bridge Collapses On Highway In Maharashtra's Nanded, Two Injured
Eyewitnesses said one person might still be trapped under the debris even as authorities said rescue operations are underway in full swing.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Nanded: Two persons were injured after the section of a bridge collapsed on Nanded-Nagpur-Tuljapur highway in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday.
Sources said the section of a bridge, in front of Sri Guruvanshi Engineering College, collapsed injuring two individuals who were rushed to the government hospital at Vishnupuri for treatment.
According to locals, the accident was caused by the sudden collapse of the section of the bridge adjacent to the road. Citizens alleged that the collapse was caused by substandard construction work. Eyewitnesses said one person might still be trapped under the debris even as authorities said rescue operations are underway in full swing.
On being informed of the incident, police, disaster management teams, and other rescue agencies rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are proceeding on a war footing, and traffic on the affected route has been temporarily suspended to ensure safety in the area.
A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the spot, and the administration has urged citizens not to believe rumors. Meanwhile, an investigation into the exact cause of the road collapse is on. The incident was captured on CCTV. However, the timestamp on the footage shows the date as July 7, whereas the incident actually occurred on the day between 11 am and 11:30 am.
Locals said CCTV cameras installed in the area need to be examined. With students, patients, staff, and commuters regularly using this route, the collapse of a flyover section has raised concerns about the safety of thousands of people travelling through the area every day.
Residents have called for an immediate structural inspection of the entire flyover to ensure that other sections are not at risk. They have also demanded that necessary repair work be completed on priority to prevent further danger to commuters.
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