Secret Marriage Ends In Murder: Delhi Man Shoots Second Wife, Surrenders At Court To Confess Crime

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a man from Dayalpur, Northeast Delhi, for allegedly killing his second wife.

A 25-year-old woman from Chand Bagh, Delhi, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Faisal Chaudhary, who reportedly shot her in the head and abandoned her body in a Baghpat forest. Faisal and a minor accomplice have been detained.

According to police, the woman went missing on November 20 after leaving for work. Her family became concerned when she did not return that night and tried reaching her. Her last call to her mother was at 2.48 am, in which she said she would be home in five minutes. After she stopped responding, her family filed a missing person report at Dayalpur police station.

Investigators found that the woman was last seen with Faisal. She had secretly married him in April 2025 at Saket Court, even though he was already married and had two children. When police raided Faisal’s residence in Khajoori, he was missing. After the family shared their suspicions, police added kidnapping charges to the FIR.