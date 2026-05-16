Second Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Ranchi
Police said Akshit Kujur hailed from Simdega. The reason behind this step is not clear and can be revealed if a suicide note is found.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Ranchi: The body of a second-year MBBS student who allegedly died by suicide was found inside the hostel room of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Akshit Kujur, and the motive behind the drastic step is not yet clear, they added.
Other students in the hostel said Akshit went to his room after dinner on Friday night. While some friends checked on him the next morning, they found him lying unconscious. He was rushed to the RIMS trauma centre, where doctors put their best efforts to revive Akshit, but he couldn't be saved.
A team from the Bariyatu police station went to the hostel room for investigation. Station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the hostel room where Akshit used to stay has not been searched yet. "The student hailed from Simdega district, and his family members have been informed about the tragic incident," he added.
Kumar said the motive behind his death can be revealed if a suicide note is found during the search of the hostel room. "Akshit's body has been kept in the mortuary of RIMS, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. Further procedures will be carried out after his family members arrive," he added.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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