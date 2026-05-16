ETV Bharat / state

Second Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In Ranchi

Ranchi: The body of a second-year MBBS student who allegedly died by suicide was found inside the hostel room of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Akshit Kujur, and the motive behind the drastic step is not yet clear, they added.

Other students in the hostel said Akshit went to his room after dinner on Friday night. While some friends checked on him the next morning, they found him lying unconscious. He was rushed to the RIMS trauma centre, where doctors put their best efforts to revive Akshit, but he couldn't be saved.

A team from the Bariyatu police station went to the hostel room for investigation. Station in-charge Manoj Kumar said the hostel room where Akshit used to stay has not been searched yet. "The student hailed from Simdega district, and his family members have been informed about the tragic incident," he added.