ETV Bharat / state

Second-Year IISc Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was found dead in his hostel room, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light on Friday. As the investigation continues, IISc expressed deep grief over the student's death and reiterated its commitment to providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment for all students, with access to round-the-clock mental health services.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshan, a second-year B.Tech student from Chikkaballapura district. He was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of August 6, prompting hostel staff and fellow students to alert the authorities.

Police recovered a handwritten note from the room, along with an audio recording and chat messages sent to family members and friends, all of which have been seized for examination. According to investigators, the preliminary examination of the note, audio recording and digital communications suggests that the student was dealing with personal issues.

According to police, they have questioned his friends and classmates. He was a second-year student and had spent considerable time at the institute. As of now, nothing points to academic pressure. Even the family has not expressed any suspicion. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Sadashivanagar Police Station. Police said the family has not levelled any allegations or suspected any foul play in connection with the incident.

Investigators are continuing to examine all available evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to the student's death. In a statement, IISc said it was deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and all those affected by the tragedy.