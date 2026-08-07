Second-Year IISc Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Bengaluru
The deceased student's body was shifted for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.
By IANS
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 19-year-old B.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was found dead in his hostel room, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light on Friday. As the investigation continues, IISc expressed deep grief over the student's death and reiterated its commitment to providing a safe, secure, and supportive environment for all students, with access to round-the-clock mental health services.
The deceased has been identified as Rakshan, a second-year B.Tech student from Chikkaballapura district. He was found dead in his hostel room on the morning of August 6, prompting hostel staff and fellow students to alert the authorities.
Police recovered a handwritten note from the room, along with an audio recording and chat messages sent to family members and friends, all of which have been seized for examination. According to investigators, the preliminary examination of the note, audio recording and digital communications suggests that the student was dealing with personal issues.
According to police, they have questioned his friends and classmates. He was a second-year student and had spent considerable time at the institute. As of now, nothing points to academic pressure. Even the family has not expressed any suspicion. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Sadashivanagar Police Station. Police said the family has not levelled any allegations or suspected any foul play in connection with the incident.
Investigators are continuing to examine all available evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to the student's death. In a statement, IISc said it was deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students and extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and all those affected by the tragedy.
"The institute is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and all those affected by this loss," the statement said.
The institute further stated that it remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure and supportive environment for students. It urged members of the campus community experiencing emotional distress to make use of the mental health support services available through its wellness centre, including a 24×7 emergency counselling helpline, online counselling, and consultations with counsellors and psychiatrists. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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