ETV Bharat / state

Second Wife Cannot Claim Family Pension If Marriage Took Place During First Wife's Lifetime: Himachal HC

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in an important judgement, has ruled that a second wife cannot claim family pension after a government employee's death if the marriage took place while his first wife was alive.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, while dismissing a petition filed by Damyanti Devi, held that a second marriage contracted during the lifetime of the first wife is not legally valid. The court consequently rejected Damyanti Devi's plea for family pension in her name and payment of arrears.

The court observed that when the first marriage was legally subsisting, a subsequent marriage did not create a valid marital relationship. Therefore, a second wife cannot claim a legal right to family pension after the government employee's death based on such a marriage.

The court further clarified that even if the first wife subsequently dies, the second marriage does not become legally valid, nor does the second wife acquire a right to family pension merely because the first wife is no longer alive.