Second Wife Cannot Claim Family Pension If Marriage Took Place During First Wife's Lifetime: Himachal HC
A woman's claim for pension after her husband's first wife died was rejected as the court found their marriage legally invalid.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in an important judgement, has ruled that a second wife cannot claim family pension after a government employee's death if the marriage took place while his first wife was alive.
Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, while dismissing a petition filed by Damyanti Devi, held that a second marriage contracted during the lifetime of the first wife is not legally valid. The court consequently rejected Damyanti Devi's plea for family pension in her name and payment of arrears.
The court observed that when the first marriage was legally subsisting, a subsequent marriage did not create a valid marital relationship. Therefore, a second wife cannot claim a legal right to family pension after the government employee's death based on such a marriage.
The court further clarified that even if the first wife subsequently dies, the second marriage does not become legally valid, nor does the second wife acquire a right to family pension merely because the first wife is no longer alive.
What Is The Case?
According to the case details, Damyanti Devi's husband, Khoob Ram, was working as a Junior Basic Teacher in the Education Department and retired on June 1, 1996. His first wife was Khimi Devi.
As the couple had no children, Khoob Ram married Damyanti Devi on December 5, 1970, while his first marriage was still subsisting. He died on October 13, 2014, after which his first wife, Khimi Devi, continued receiving family pension as per the rules.
Khimi Devi died on July 2, 2023. Damyanti Devi then sought family pension in her own name, describing herself as the surviving widow, along with payment of arrears. After her request was rejected, she approached the High Court, which dismissed her petition.
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