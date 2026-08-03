ETV Bharat / state

2nd SIT Will Analyse Afresh Evidence Related To Theft Of Offerings At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: The second Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will expand its investigation to examine several aspects of the temple trust's administrative functioning, sources said.

According to the sources, the SIT, headed by Lucknow Range Inspector General Kiran S, is likely to seek additional documents and carry out a fresh analysis of evidence related to the alleged diversion of devotees' offerings. The team is expected to visit Ayodhya shortly.

The SIT also include Ayodhya Range DIG Somen Barma and Ayodhya SSP Gaurav Grover. A forensic auditor and another expert have also been associated with the investigation. Sources said the SIT will examine the role of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionaries in light of statements already recorded and evidence collected during the investigation.

It is also conducting a fresh scrutiny of State Bank of India officials, outsourced staff and other personnel connected with the collection and counting of donations to ascertain whether any of them had any involvement in the alleged offence.

The new SIT has issued notices to more than 200 people for questioning, sources said, adding that former trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra may also be questioned.