ETV Bharat / state

JoSAA Releases Round 2 Cutoff For Engineering Admissions; IITs Close At Rank 16,661 In Open Category

Kota: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released Round 2 cutoff at josaa.nic.in. The admission cutoff for JoSAA is available in the form of opening and closing rank. Currently, counselling is taking place for 67,323 seats in 136 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The admissions are done on the basis JEE Advanced results.

First-time students who have been allotted seats are expected to complete the entire online process like uploading documents and depositing the seat acceptance fee by 5 PM on July 3. Students whose documents are found missing during online scrutiny are expected to respond by 5 PM on July 5, the officials said, after which their seats will get cancelled.

Online process

Educationist Dev Sharma highlighted the need to meticulously follow the online reporting procedures. "All candidates who have been allotted seats will have to complete the process of online admissions, else they stand to lose their allotted seats. Moreover, they will also be left out of further rounds of counselling," he said.

A career counsellor, Amit Ahuja, said, "After the first round of seat allotment, the students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were expected to submit their EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) certificates after April 1 for online reporting. If these certificates of OBC students were not submitted, their allotted seats in the first round would be cancelled. Seat cancellation letters have also been issued to these candidates on the JoSAA candidate portal. Whereas in the second round, they have been allotted seats from the open category. However, for the new seat, they will have to confirm the seat after going through the verification process again and will have to complete the online reporting."

Dual verification for students

Candidates who have been allotted seats from IIT to NIT or NIT to IIT in the second round will have dual verification. The documents uploaded in their first round seat allotment will be re-verified in the new allotment system. After completing this process, the new allotted seat will be confirmed. On the other hand, for the candidates who had already been allotted seats and had chosen the option of float or slide, and allotted seats from IIT to NIT or from NIT to IIT, their seat allotment will be confirmed only on the basis of the documents that were given earlier.

These candidates do not have to upload their documents for online reporting. All of them will not be able to make any new claim if a seat was already allotted in the first round. Candidates can participate in further counselling by changing the float option to slide and freeze and slide float in each round of counselling.

Withdraw by giving reasons

Ahuja said candidates have an option to withdraw from JoSAA counselling after the second round, if they wish. They can leave their seat after filling all the required information and then can take counselling from other sources outside. However, the student will have to give reasons for leaving the seat to JoSSA. After filling all the details, students can withdraw from their allotted seats in the fifth round. Counselling processing fee of Rs 5,000 will be deducted and the students will be returned the remaining amount.

Students are given admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTI through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), based on the marks they got in the All India Rank of JEE Advanced and JEE Mains.

The closing rank in the second round for admission in IITs was 16,661 in the open category for a Bachelor's in Technology (B Tech) seat.

For this rank, students were offered Material and Meteorological Engineering at IIT Jammu while the closing rank for B Tech in Computer Science, was a high of 8,196 and admission for this course was offered at IIT Bhilai.

The closing rank for NITs and under Other State Quota open category for B Tech Civil Engineering was 58,702 in Mizoram, while in NITs, under Open Category Home State Quota, the last seat was allotted at 13,90,116 rank for Chemical Science and Technology studies. While for the reserved seats for girls, admissions closed at 14,97,038 rank.

Sharma said, "In this, Electronics and Communication Engineering seat at NIT Mizoram is still open. Nearly 15,38,468 students appeared for JEE Main, this year. The IIIT, Electronics and Communication seat in Manipur closed at 64,313 rank. The women-only seat at NIT Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, closed at 62,285."

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been set up by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes for the academic year 2026-27. This includes 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes. Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes is made through a single platform.

JoSAA Counselling 2026

Top 500 candidates chose 7 IITs and IISc Bengaluru

Closing of second round of JEE ADVANCED 2026 open category of IIT:

Materials and Metallurgical Engineering at 16,661 rank on gender neutral seat in IIT Jammu