Second Phase Of Key Kerala Local Body Polls Begins, CM Confident Of LDF Win

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of polling in the crucial local body elections commenced in seven districts of Kerala on Thursday morning with the turnout crossing 8 per cent in the first two hours of voting.

Voters began casting ballots from 7 am at the 18,274 polling stations in the districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm.

People of all ages and professions, including political leaders, queued up at polling stations since early morning.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned up to vote along with his family in Kannur.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, he expressed confidence about a historic win for the LDF and said that the Sabarimala gold loss issue would not affect the prospects of the Left front.

He claimed that the government took stringent action in the matter and if it were any other party in power, such steps would not have been taken.

Regarding the reported claims by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph of a conspiracy behind the second complaint of sexual assault against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the CM hinted at the presence of a "criminal gang of sexual perverts" in the grand old party.