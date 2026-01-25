ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Capital Expansion: Govt To Prepare Master Plan For 709 Sq Km

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati's expansion is set to enter its second phase, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) preparing a comprehensive master plan for an area of 709.6 square kilometres. The plan will cover 50 villages located in the existing capital region, focusing on structured and sustainable development to meet future needs.

According to officials, the master plan aims to guide long-term growth by developing infrastructure such as roads, connectivity networks and urban facilities, while integrating the expansion area with Amaravati. Importantly, CRDA has clarified that land in all 50 villages will not be acquired immediately as part of this phase.

The CRDA has already invited global tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare the master plan. The planning area stretches from the Krishna River in the north to the Outer Ring Road in the South, and from the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in the east. Of the total area, seven villages currently undergoing land consolidation cover about 20,494 acres (82.9 sq km), while the remaining 43 villages together span around 1,54,853 acres. In total, the second phase master plan will cover nearly 1,75, 347 acres.