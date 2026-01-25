Andhra Pradesh Capital Expansion: Govt To Prepare Master Plan For 709 Sq Km
CRDA will prepare a second-phase master plan for 709.6 sq km around Amaravati, covering 50 villages, focusing on planning infrastructure, connectivity and future capital expansion.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati's expansion is set to enter its second phase, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) preparing a comprehensive master plan for an area of 709.6 square kilometres. The plan will cover 50 villages located in the existing capital region, focusing on structured and sustainable development to meet future needs.
According to officials, the master plan aims to guide long-term growth by developing infrastructure such as roads, connectivity networks and urban facilities, while integrating the expansion area with Amaravati. Importantly, CRDA has clarified that land in all 50 villages will not be acquired immediately as part of this phase.
The CRDA has already invited global tenders to appoint a consultant to prepare the master plan. The planning area stretches from the Krishna River in the north to the Outer Ring Road in the South, and from the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in the east. Of the total area, seven villages currently undergoing land consolidation cover about 20,494 acres (82.9 sq km), while the remaining 43 villages together span around 1,54,853 acres. In total, the second phase master plan will cover nearly 1,75, 347 acres.
Of the 43 villages, 26 fall under the Guntur district and 14 under the Palnadu district. CRDA has set a six-month deadline to complete the master plan, which will be prepared in two stages. A detailed master plan will be drawn up for the seven villages already under land constitution, while an indicative or structural plan will be prepared for the remaining 43 villages.
Officials said the land consolidation area in the second phase will see the development of thematic projects such as sports city and smart industries. The region is also expected to host major future projects, including an international airport. Since land consolidation may take place again in the future, CRDA felt the need for a broader master plan covering the entire 709.6 sq km, rather than preparing smaller plans repeatedly.
The master plan will focus on planned, sustainable and integrated development, extending Amravati's vision to the surrounding areas. It will include road expansion plans, connections to the Outer Ring Road, spatial planning for industries, development nodes, and detailed infrastructure strategies.