Second Karnataka Cop Held In 24 Hours As Lokayukta Nabs Inspector In Bribe Case
Two police inspectors arrested in a day highlight corruption concerns as Karnataka Lokayukta intensifies action against bribery within the police force.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: A day after a police inspector was caught red-handed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, while accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, another inspector was caught by Lokayukta police on early Saturday. He allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 to release a seized vehicle.
S S Chethan Kumar, an inspector attached to the Tumakuru Rural police station, was caught following a complaint by S K Nagesh, a resident of Nagadevanahalli in Bengaluru. According to Lokayukta police, Nagesh approached them after Chethan Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to release his car, which was seized by the Tumakuru Rural Police.
After negotiations, Nagesh was asked to pay the bribe in instalments. Chethan Kumar allegedly told Nagesh to avoid direct handover and give the amount to a hotel staff member near Kyatsandra in Tumakuru. When Nagesh handed over the cash, Lokayukta officials moved in and detained the staff member.
During questioning, the hotel staffer reportedly confessed to receiving the money on behalf of Chethan Kumar. The inspector was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.
A case has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Chethan Kumar is the second inspector to be arrested by the Lokayukta police in less than 24 hours, highlighting concerns about corruption within the state police system.
On Friday, police arrested KP Agrahara police station inspector Govindaraju as he allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 4 lakh at the CAR grounds in connection with a chit fund case. He reportedly screamed and resisted arrest. Videos of the incident went viral and sparked public criticism over rising police corruption.
“These incidents are bringing a bad name to the state’s police and are shameful,” Home Minister G. Parameshwara told reporters on Saturday. “The Chief Minister and I have issued strict warnings to senior officers to rein in such personnel, yet such incidents continue,” he added.
During a convention of senior police officers held last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed displeasure and reprimanded senior officials over increasing instances of corruption and criminal conduct among police personnel.
