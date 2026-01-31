ETV Bharat / state

Second Karnataka Cop Held In 24 Hours As Lokayukta Nabs Inspector In Bribe Case

Bengaluru: A day after a police inspector was caught red-handed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, while accepting a Rs 4 lakh bribe, another inspector was caught by Lokayukta police on early Saturday. He allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 to release a seized vehicle.

S S Chethan Kumar, an inspector attached to the Tumakuru Rural police station, was caught following a complaint by S K Nagesh, a resident of Nagadevanahalli in Bengaluru. According to Lokayukta police, Nagesh approached them after Chethan Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to release his car, which was seized by the Tumakuru Rural Police.

After negotiations, Nagesh was asked to pay the bribe in instalments. Chethan Kumar allegedly told Nagesh to avoid direct handover and give the amount to a hotel staff member near Kyatsandra in Tumakuru. When Nagesh handed over the cash, Lokayukta officials moved in and detained the staff member.

During questioning, the hotel staffer reportedly confessed to receiving the money on behalf of Chethan Kumar. The inspector was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.