Second Attacker Involved In Attempted Murder Of YouTuber Salim Wasik Killed In Ghaziabad 'Encounter'

Ghaziabad: The second accused in the attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik, Gulfam, was killed in an encounter by Ghaziabad Police in the night on March 3 (Tuesday). This followed the police encounter killing of the other accused, Zeeshan, late night on Monday. Thus, Ghaziabad Police has succeeded in killing both accused within 48 hours.

The attack on businessman and YouTuber Salim Wastik, a resident of Ali Garden in the Loni police station area of ​​Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was carried out in the early hours of Friday, February 27. Wastik was sitting in his office in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, when the two accused arrived in a motorcycle, entered the premises and attacked him, slitting his throat.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital in an injured condition by family members and locals, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. His condition is still reported to be critical.

Wastik's son, Usman, filed a complaint against Bhati Builder, AIMIM leader Ajgar, Ashraf, Shahrukh, and Sonu. Based on the complaint, Police said they examined CCTV footage from the vicinity of the attack to identify the two accused. They immediately announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on the two identified accused, Zeeshan and Gulfam.