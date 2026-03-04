Second Attacker Involved In Attempted Murder Of YouTuber Salim Wasik Killed In Ghaziabad 'Encounter'
Wastik was attacked in the early hours of Friday, when the two accused arrived in a motorcycle, entered his office and slit his throat.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Ghaziabad: The second accused in the attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik, Gulfam, was killed in an encounter by Ghaziabad Police in the night on March 3 (Tuesday). This followed the police encounter killing of the other accused, Zeeshan, late night on Monday. Thus, Ghaziabad Police has succeeded in killing both accused within 48 hours.
The attack on businessman and YouTuber Salim Wastik, a resident of Ali Garden in the Loni police station area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was carried out in the early hours of Friday, February 27. Wastik was sitting in his office in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, when the two accused arrived in a motorcycle, entered the premises and attacked him, slitting his throat.
He was admitted to a nearby hospital in an injured condition by family members and locals, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi. His condition is still reported to be critical.
Wastik's son, Usman, filed a complaint against Bhati Builder, AIMIM leader Ajgar, Ashraf, Shahrukh, and Sonu. Based on the complaint, Police said they examined CCTV footage from the vicinity of the attack to identify the two accused. They immediately announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on the two identified accused, Zeeshan and Gulfam.
After Zeeshan was killed in a police encounter on Monday, the Crime Branch received information about the arrival of the second accused, Gulfam, in the Khuda area. Sometime later, they spotted two men on a motorcycle at a police checkpoint in Indirapuram, and signaled them to stop, but they opened fire on the police as they tried to escape. The firing by the criminals injured two police officers, and hit the ACP's bulletproof jacket.
However, as the criminals tried to escape, one of them was shot in return fire by the police, and their motorcycle skidded. It turned out to be Gulfam, a resident of Amroha, who was caught and admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
"Gulfam was shot during the encounter. He was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead during treatment," said J Ravindra Gaur, Police Commissioner, Ghaziabad.
Also Read:
Accused In YouTuber Salim Vasti Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Police Encounter