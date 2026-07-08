SECL Closes Chirmiri-Bartunga Main Road Amid Landslide Threat, Over 3,000 Locals Hit
Locals have urged SECL to reopen the road as soon as possible as the alternative route forces commuters to travel an additional five kilometres.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
MCB: The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) management has temporarily closed the main road connecting Chirmiri coalfield area to Bartunga due to the suspected risk of landslides, toxic gas emissions, and potential accidents.
Keeping in mind public safety, the administration has issued instructions to use an alternative route for commuting. However, nearly 3,000 people of the area have been affected by the road closure as they have been forced to take a detour of an additional five kilometres.
According to SECL officials, cracks have appeared in the ground at several locations within the open-cast mine area adjacent to the Chirmiri-Bartunga main road. Reports indicate that toxic gas is escaping from these fissures and incessant rainfall has increased the risk of landslides. Deeming travel on this road hazardous, SECL management decided to close the route temporarily, they added.
Arun Singh Chauhan, deputy area manager of Chirimiri Open Cast Mines said that persistent rain has led to cracks on the ground and subsidence in the area adjacent to the mine. The main road has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, he said.
"There is a coal fire burning underground. Rain has caused water seepage, and the sound of collapsing rocks has been heard from within, making the road unsafe for travel. The route is in a highly dangerous condition. We appeal to everyone to use the alternative route," Chauhan said.
He acknowledged that using the alternative route increases the travel distance but emphasised that public safety is far more important and urged people to prioritise their safety. "The situation is being constantly monitored, and further action will be taken based on expert advice. A decision regarding the resumption of traffic will be made once the route is deemed completely safe," he added.
Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 residents of the Bartunga area are facing problems due to the road closure. They apprehended that around 1,500 students of DAV Public School and their parents will now have to travel an additional five kilometres daily to reach the school and other destinations. Additionally, local employees, traders, and the general public will also face difficulty in commuting.
While acknowledging the necessity of safety, locals pointed out that the alternative route is longer, resulting in increased travel time, fuel consumption, and financial burden. They have urged the district administration and SECL management to provide a safe and convenient alternative route and to make the main road safe for reopening as soon as possible.
Rahul Bhai Patel, Councilor of Ward No. 34, said while public safety is paramount, the road closure is disrupting the daily lives of thousands of people. He called upon the administration and SECL to improve the alternative route and find a permanent solution quickly.
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