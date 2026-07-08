ETV Bharat / state

SECL Closes Chirmiri-Bartunga Main Road Amid Landslide Threat, Over 3,000 Locals Hit

MCB: The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) management has temporarily closed the main road connecting Chirmiri coalfield area to Bartunga due to the suspected risk of landslides, toxic gas emissions, and potential accidents.

Keeping in mind public safety, the administration has issued instructions to use an alternative route for commuting. However, nearly 3,000 people of the area have been affected by the road closure as they have been forced to take a detour of an additional five kilometres.

According to SECL officials, cracks have appeared in the ground at several locations within the open-cast mine area adjacent to the Chirmiri-Bartunga main road. Reports indicate that toxic gas is escaping from these fissures and incessant rainfall has increased the risk of landslides. Deeming travel on this road hazardous, SECL management decided to close the route temporarily, they added.

Arun Singh Chauhan, deputy area manager of Chirimiri Open Cast Mines said that persistent rain has led to cracks on the ground and subsidence in the area adjacent to the mine. The main road has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

"There is a coal fire burning underground. Rain has caused water seepage, and the sound of collapsing rocks has been heard from within, making the road unsafe for travel. The route is in a highly dangerous condition. We appeal to everyone to use the alternative route," Chauhan said.