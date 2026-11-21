ETV Bharat / state

SEBI To Open Office, Training Hub In Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati

Amaravati: India’s stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is set to open a major regional office and training hub in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step in developing the state capital into a domestic financial hub.

Officials said the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDP) has allocated 1.78 acres of land for SEBI in Nelapadu after both institutions signed a lease agreement on Friday. CRDP's Estates Department Joint Director Zubin Roy officially handed over the agreement document to SEBI Chief General Manager MVN Surya Kumar.

“The complex is designed to serve the capital market needs of southern states. It will house more than just a standard administrative office. Plans include a dedicated data centre to oversee domestic stock market transactions and manage cybersecurity operations,” officials said.

The facility will also feature a regional training and leadership development hub equipped with classrooms and an auditorium to host specialised management programs for financial professionals. Additionally, SEBI will partner with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to establish a centre for securities market certification exams.

State officials further said that the arrival of SEBI will anchor financial institutions in Amaravati and generate employment opportunities for young professionals in financial services and capital market skill development.

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