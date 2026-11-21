SEBI To Open Office, Training Hub In Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati
SEBI signed a lease for 1.78 acres in Amaravati to establish a regional office, data centre, training hub, and NISM certification exam centre.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Amaravati: India’s stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is set to open a major regional office and training hub in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major step in developing the state capital into a domestic financial hub.
Officials said the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDP) has allocated 1.78 acres of land for SEBI in Nelapadu after both institutions signed a lease agreement on Friday. CRDP's Estates Department Joint Director Zubin Roy officially handed over the agreement document to SEBI Chief General Manager MVN Surya Kumar.
“The complex is designed to serve the capital market needs of southern states. It will house more than just a standard administrative office. Plans include a dedicated data centre to oversee domestic stock market transactions and manage cybersecurity operations,” officials said.
The facility will also feature a regional training and leadership development hub equipped with classrooms and an auditorium to host specialised management programs for financial professionals. Additionally, SEBI will partner with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to establish a centre for securities market certification exams.
State officials further said that the arrival of SEBI will anchor financial institutions in Amaravati and generate employment opportunities for young professionals in financial services and capital market skill development.
About SEBI Facility
The proposed facility will house a SEBI local office, an advanced technology-enabled data centre, a regional training & leadership development centre, training programmes and Management Development Programmes (MDPs), and an examination centre in collaboration with the NISM.
More about SEBI
SEBI is a statutory body, which was first established on April 12, 1988 as a non-statutory body through a resolution of the Government of India. Its status was changed in 1992, and the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (15 of 1992) came into force on January 30, 1992.
Per its preamble, the SEBI has “...to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”
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