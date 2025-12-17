ETV Bharat / state

Seasonal Kashmiri Vendors 'Harassed' By Authorities In Jammu; JMC Commissioner Cites Lack Of Permission

The prejudice, as they believe, is only against common Kashmiri vendors who for a period of two to three months of winters come here and earn livelihood for their families because back home harsh winters restricts the opportunities there to earn.

Talking to ETV Bharat, many vendors from the valley accused the JMC and the Jammu Development Authority of harassing them and singling them out saying their counterparts from other states were running their business normally.

The seasonal Kashmiri roadside vendors head towards Jammu during winters to earn their livelihood due to dearth of business back home to the biting cold. They take carts on rent and sell their merchandise like, clothes, shoes and other items in different areas of Jammu city.

Jammu: Seasonal Kashmiri vendors are allegedly being harassed by authorities here in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir even as the Jammu Municipal Corporation cited lack of proper permission for the vendors.

Aqib Ahmed, one of the vendors from south Kashmir's Kulgam district who has set up a stall in rail head complex here said they were not being allowed to sell clothes and other items anywhere in the city “because we are Kashmiris”.

“Wherever we go, JMC officials hound us away and after paying Rs 50 as fee to JDA officials, we were able to do some business in this parking area of rail head complex but everyday some officials come and threaten us of cane-charge if we continue to stay and sell our merchandise," he said.

Another vendor Alburadi of Kulgam district too said vendors from the valley were being selectively targeted while their counterparts from other states were not touched. “Many Biharis have installed their carts to sell different items but nobody tells them to leave the area”.

According to Alburadi, a few days ago some 10 to 15 carts of Kashmiri vendors were seized by JMC officials and were damaged thereafter. “Here we somehow could bring our carts by paying Rs 50 per day but now it has also become difficult for a past few days."

Kashmiri vendors sell their merchandise at JDA parking area in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Another vendor, Sheraz Ahmed of Kokernag area of Anantnag district said, "We can't stay at one place for a longer period as JMC and police officials come and tell us to remove the cart and take it to some other place. This always has a negative on our earning because customers don't find us in a single place everyday. We are also unsure about bringing the goods and selling the same to get a good return."

The vendors try to target areas like Panama Chowk, outside back gate of university of Jammu near Gujjar Nagar bridge and other areas to sell their merchandise.

Responding to the allegations by the Kashmiri vendors, JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said, "We allow only after proper permission in which traffic department NOC is must to ensure no traffic congestion followed by police verification of antecedents."

A Kashmiri vendor pushes his cart in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

"In most cases, these people have none of above requirements. Even our local staff engage in corruption and allow them at their level. This has been stopped to ensure there is no corruption and a proper procedure followed," the JMC Commissioner added.