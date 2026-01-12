Season Of Yatras Begins In Bihar With Nitish Kumar Set To Roll Out From January 16
During his Samriddhi Yatra, Nitish Kumar will visit all 38 districts of Bihar to review implementation of government welfare schemes and projects at grassroot level.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST|
Updated : January 12, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Patna: Two months after the Assembly elections, Bihar is gearing up to witness yatras once again. The first will be by Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national president Nitish Kumar, followed by Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, currently watching the situation, seems to be pondering over his future course of action.
Though there are no polls in the offing, the yatras are going to serve different purposes for the parties, and will also be pitted against each other to generate some political heat in this cold weather and in the run-up to the first budget of the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Nitish will embark on the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ (Prosperity tour) from January 16 where, he will visit all 38 districts of the state to take a first-hand account of the government welfare schemes and the implementation of development projects.
During the course of the tour, he will also hold review meetings with government officials and public dialogue to understand the situation at the grassroot level. He will also take feedback from the people on various issues. Several ministers, chief secretary, director general of police, and other senior officials will be present with him.
This will be Nitish’s 16th yatra in Bihar since 2005. The state government is yet to make public the schedule and itinerary, but it could begin from West Champaran like his earlier yatras.
His previous yatra was the Pragati Yatra (Progress tour) in December 2024 and January 2025, which served as a precursor to the Assembly polls held later in the year.
“The chief minister will review the progress made with regard to government schemes, the decisions taken during the Pragati Yatra, and inspect various sites pertaining to the upcoming projects, including his ‘seven resolves for developed Bihar – III’. The preparations for the tour have started in various districts,” a senior IAS officer told ETV Bharat.
Nitish’s yatra will also serve as thanksgiving and celebration for the victory in the Assembly election held in November last year. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by him won 202 seats out of total 243 to decimate the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-led by its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Meanwhile, JSP leader Prashant Kishor is expected to embark on a statewide tour – Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra – later this month. He had announced to begin it from January 15, but his party leaders indicated that the organisational review of the party was still underway, hence the yatra would begin later this month.
Asked by ETV Bharat whether his yatra is on, Kishor said, "The programme is from January 15 and today is January 12. Our party's programme is already fixed. You must wait and watch to see whether it will be a yatra or foot march or something else."
A senior JSP member told ETV Bharat, however, told ETV Bharat, “We know that Kishor had announced the yatra from January 15, but it may be postponed by a week or so. We all have been busy of late in reviewing the reasons behind our party’s poor performance in the Assembly election,” .
The JSP member said review of the party’s organisational framework is going on and it will be revamped. "As far as, the yatra is concerned it will surely happen. Our leader (Kishor) does what he says,” he said.
Party leaders pointed out that the yatra will act as a massive mobilisation drive of the people. It will hold public camps across the state to help the women, who received Rs 10,000 from the state government to start businesses, the remaining Rs 2 lakh as assured by it.
“Kishor will spend a day in all 534 blocks in the state and the yatra will continue over 20 months. The dates would be announced soon,” the senior JSP member added.
Kishor, after the dismal performance by the JSP in the Assembly poll, had promised that he would “stay in Bihar and continue raising awareness of the people, helping them realise their power and take wiser political decisions.” ‘
The JSP had contested 238 seats but failed to win even a single one in the Bihar Assembly polls.
The Assembly poll was a jolt for the RJD and the entire Opposition, virtually decimating them. They could bag only 35 seats together, and Tejashwi narrowly managed to become the Leader of Opposition. His party won 25 seats – one more than the 24 needed for the post.
A heartbroken Tejashwi went on a month-long Europe tour with his family and returned to Delhi earlier this month. He came back to Patna on Sunday and alleged large-scale rigging by the ‘government machinery’ in the Assembly polls.
He was supposed to embark on a yatra to hold district-level meetings to review the reasons behind the devastating loss in the polls, but decided to postpone it owing to the severe cold conditions prevailing in the state and adhering to the suggestions by senior party leaders.
Tejashwi, on his arrival in Patna took a vow about not to speak against the state government’s policies, decisions and programmes for the next 100 days. His father and RJD national president Lalu Prasad also returned to the state capital after undergoing an eye-surgery in Delhi last month. He is still recuperating.
“Tejashwi will now observe whether the new state government is fulfilling the promises made to the people in the run-up to the Assembly polls, especially providing Rs 2 lakh additional money to the women who were given Rs 10,000 to start vocations or businesses and establishing industries in every district,” Bihar RJD general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
“He (Tejashwi) will watch everything for 100 days and then consider appropriate action. He will not give any reaction during this period,” Chitranjan added.
The senior RJD leaders are of the view that if Tejashwi criticises the government policies right now, people will take it as venting out frustration over defeat in the polls. This philosophy has been behind the decision to keep quiet for 100 days.
