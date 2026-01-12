ETV Bharat / state

Season Of Yatras Begins In Bihar With Nitish Kumar Set To Roll Out From January 16

Patna: Two months after the Assembly elections, Bihar is gearing up to witness yatras once again. The first will be by Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) national president Nitish Kumar, followed by Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, currently watching the situation, seems to be pondering over his future course of action.

Though there are no polls in the offing, the yatras are going to serve different purposes for the parties, and will also be pitted against each other to generate some political heat in this cold weather and in the run-up to the first budget of the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Nitish will embark on the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ (Prosperity tour) from January 16 where, he will visit all 38 districts of the state to take a first-hand account of the government welfare schemes and the implementation of development projects.

During the course of the tour, he will also hold review meetings with government officials and public dialogue to understand the situation at the grassroot level. He will also take feedback from the people on various issues. Several ministers, chief secretary, director general of police, and other senior officials will be present with him.

This will be Nitish’s 16th yatra in Bihar since 2005. The state government is yet to make public the schedule and itinerary, but it could begin from West Champaran like his earlier yatras.

His previous yatra was the Pragati Yatra (Progress tour) in December 2024 and January 2025, which served as a precursor to the Assembly polls held later in the year.

“The chief minister will review the progress made with regard to government schemes, the decisions taken during the Pragati Yatra, and inspect various sites pertaining to the upcoming projects, including his ‘seven resolves for developed Bihar – III’. The preparations for the tour have started in various districts,” a senior IAS officer told ETV Bharat.

Nitish’s yatra will also serve as thanksgiving and celebration for the victory in the Assembly election held in November last year. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by him won 202 seats out of total 243 to decimate the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)-led by its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, JSP leader Prashant Kishor is expected to embark on a statewide tour – Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra – later this month. He had announced to begin it from January 15, but his party leaders indicated that the organisational review of the party was still underway, hence the yatra would begin later this month.

Asked by ETV Bharat whether his yatra is on, Kishor said, "The programme is from January 15 and today is January 12. Our party's programme is already fixed. You must wait and watch to see whether it will be a yatra or foot march or something else."

A senior JSP member told ETV Bharat, however, told ETV Bharat, “We know that Kishor had announced the yatra from January 15, but it may be postponed by a week or so. We all have been busy of late in reviewing the reasons behind our party’s poor performance in the Assembly election,” .

The JSP member said review of the party’s organisational framework is going on and it will be revamped. "As far as, the yatra is concerned it will surely happen. Our leader (Kishor) does what he says,” he said.