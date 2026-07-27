ETV Bharat / state

Search Operations Underway After Suspected Pakistani Drones Movement In JK's Samba, Rajouri

Jammu: Security forces on Monday launched search operations in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Rajouri districts following overnight sightings of suspected Pakistani drones, officials said.

The drone activity was observed by alert army troops in Nandpur, near the IB in Samba, and in Tarkundi-Saaj, near the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, the officials said. Officials said both areas were placed under heightened surveillance, and search operations were launched by the Army, assisted by the police and other security agencies, at first light to ensure that no narcotics or weapons had been air-dropped by the suspected drones.