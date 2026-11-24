ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Launch CASOs In Multiple Villages Of South Kashmir Over Presence of Terrorists

Cordon and Search Operations launched in multiple villages of Shopian. ( ETV Bharat )

Shopian: Security forces on Tuesday launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in multiple villages across the Shopian district of South Kashmir following reports about the presence of terrorists.

During the CASOs, a heavy deployment of security forces was made, and house-to-house searches were conducted in residential localities. Personnel from the 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the army carried out search operations in various villages of the district, including Alshipora, Gund Darvesh, and Bandpawa.

While security forces cordoned off several areas, surveillance at entry and exit points was stepped up to monitor any suspicious activity. Sources said that security forces carried out searches in several residential localities and the CASOs were launched based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists. The CASOs were launched close on the heels of the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Lateef Bhat, who was involved in the attack on three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel earlier this month that had left them injured.