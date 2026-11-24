Security Forces Launch CASOs In Multiple Villages Of South Kashmir Over Presence of Terrorists
After intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists, cordon and search operations were launched in Shopian district.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Shopian: Security forces on Tuesday launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in multiple villages across the Shopian district of South Kashmir following reports about the presence of terrorists.
During the CASOs, a heavy deployment of security forces was made, and house-to-house searches were conducted in residential localities. Personnel from the 44 Rashtriya Rifles of the army carried out search operations in various villages of the district, including Alshipora, Gund Darvesh, and Bandpawa.
While security forces cordoned off several areas, surveillance at entry and exit points was stepped up to monitor any suspicious activity. Sources said that security forces carried out searches in several residential localities and the CASOs were launched based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists.
The CASOs were launched close on the heels of the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Lateef Bhat, who was involved in the attack on three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel earlier this month that had left them injured.
The terrorist was killed on November 18 in an encounter in Kulgam district after he refused to surrender while remaining holed up inside a mosque. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lauded the security forces for the successful operation and stated that Bhat was the last surviving local LeT terrorist in the valley. On November 11, the terrorists had carried out an attack on the CRPF checkpost in the Akhran area of the district that left three personnel injured.
Security forces have, however, nabbed several overground workers in the recent past for their involvement in terrorist activities.
Earlier this month, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted searches at four locations in Srinagar as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged terror financing network linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Officials said that the searches were aimed at identifying financial networks, tracing sources of funding, and examining possible links between people with handlers operating from across the border.
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