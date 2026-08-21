ETV Bharat / state

Search Operation Underway To Trace Seven Andhra Fishermen Missing Since Aug 3

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister K Atchannaidu on Thursday said a massive search and rescue operation was underway in coordination with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to trace seven fishermen missing from Odalarevu in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The fishermen, from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta and Vasalathippa villages in Allavaram mandal, left the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre at around 10 am on August 3. They remained in contact with their families until 11 am, after which communication with them was lost. The boat was expected to return by August 12 but failed to do so, prompting authorities to launch a search operation.

"The search operation will continue uninterrupted until the fishermen are traced and brought back safely. We are taking every possible step to trace our fishermen," the state Fisheries minister said in a press release.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with Fisheries Department officials and sought details of the circumstances in which the boat went missing, the search operations conducted so far and the measures being taken to trace the fishermen.

Naidu asked officials whether the boat had a transponder, why it had ventured into the sea alone, when information about its disappearance was received and when the search operation was launched.

Information about the missing Andhra Pradesh boat was conveyed to authorities in Bangladesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through senior Coast Guard officials in Chennai, officials said. Officials informed the CM that Navy Dornier aircraft had conducted searches up to 216 nautical miles as part of the efforts to trace the fishermen.

Naidu said a standard operating procedure should be implemented to prevent such incidents rather than responding only after an incident occurs. Five Coast Guard vessels have been involved in the search since August 17, while the Navy has deployed two vessels, taking the total number of vessels engaged in the operation to seven, he said.