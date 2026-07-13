Greater Noida Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launch Massive Search Operation
Security has been stepped up on all access routes to the complex, and thorough checks are being carried out.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Greater Noida: The District Magistrate office in Surajpur in Greater Noida on Monday received an anonymous tip-off about a bomb at the building, triggering panic and the police launching a search operation.
Security measures were immediately tightened in response to the alert.
According to sources, as the threat was received, senior police officers, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire tenders arrived on the spot.
As a security precaution, the entire Collectorate complex has been evacuated, and an intensive search operation is being conducted.
Security has been stepped up on all access routes to the complex, and thorough checks are being carried out.
Officials state that the situation is being closely monitored and necessary action in accordance with security protocols are underway.
Additional DCP, Central Noida, Swatantra Kumar Singh, stated that following a bomb threat received via email at the DM office on Monday, the Surajpur police responded immediately.
Checks were conducted at the DM office involving the bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, anti-sabotage (AS) check team and dog squad, he said.
No suspicious items have been found so far. The cyber team is conducting a thorough investigation, he said.
He also urged people not to pay heed to rumours.
Two days ago, the historic Red Fort in Delhi also received a bomb threat. However, it turned out to be a hoax.
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