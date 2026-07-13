ETV Bharat / state

Greater Noida Collectorate Receives Bomb Threat, Police Launch Massive Search Operation

Security check at the DM office in Greater Noida ( ETV Bharat )

Greater Noida: The District Magistrate office in Surajpur in Greater Noida on Monday received an anonymous tip-off about a bomb at the building, triggering panic and the police launching a search operation.

Security measures were immediately tightened in response to the alert.

According to sources, as the threat was received, senior police officers, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire tenders arrived on the spot.

As a security precaution, the entire Collectorate complex has been evacuated, and an intensive search operation is being conducted.

Security teams and fire force personnel arrive at the DM office in Greater Noida (ETV Bharat)

Security has been stepped up on all access routes to the complex, and thorough checks are being carried out.