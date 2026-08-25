Search Intensifies For 7 Missing Fishermen Off Andhra Coast; ICG, Navy Deployed
The fishermen had departed from the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre jetty on August 3 but failed to return by August 12
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture and Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Tuesday said the search operation to trace seven fishermen who have been missing for nearly three weeks has been intensified, with the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and other departments coordinating efforts.
The fishermen from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta and Vasalathippa villages had departed from the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre jetty at around 10 am on August 3. The families lost contact with them an hour later. The boat failed to return by August 12, prompting authorities to launch search operations.
“Search efforts to trace the seven fishermen missing from the Amalapuram region have been intensified, with the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and other agencies working in coordination with the Centre to locate them and bring them back safely,” said Atchannaidu in an official press release.
The minister said Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi took up the matter with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following which the Union Defence Ministry alerted the Indian Coast Guard.
Based on directions from the Deputy Director General (Operations) at the ICG headquarters, the Eastern and North-Eastern commands based in Kolkata have also joined the mission. Fifteen Coast Guard vessels and four helicopters operating in nearby waters were deployed to expand the search area and speed up the operation, he said.
Electronic surveillance is also being carried out simultaneously under the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), while maritime authorities in Myanmar and Bangladesh have been alerted in view of the possibility of receiving information about or locating the missing boat, said the Minister.
The Indian Coast Guard was examining the possibility of the boat having drifted into international waters or could have become stranded at sea due to a technical problem with its engine, he said.
According to the minister, the search was being conducted factoring in sea currents, wind direction and speed, weather conditions and the maritime routes used by fishermen for fishing. The search operation has also been expanded to Diamond Harbour, the Sundarbans and surrounding maritime areas.
The state government was continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with central government departments.
"We are using every available option to bring the fishermen back safely," said the Minister, urging the families of the missing fishermen to remain courageous.
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