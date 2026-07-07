Search For Six Missing Fishermen in Andhra Enters Fourth Day; CM Naidu Reviews Rescue Efforts
Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police and helicopters intensify search off Gangavaram coast as adverse weather conditions hamper operations.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: The search for six fishermen missing after a boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast entered its fourth day, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu closely monitoring the rescue operation.
The fishermen are missing from July 4. The search has been undertaken with Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters. Along with two helicopters from the Navy, Coast Guard ships, and Marine Police are continuing the search. Officials said that due to the adverse weather conditions, high waves and strong winds were hampering the search operations.
After receiving key information from survivor Karri Chinna, officials narrowed down the search area. Rescue teams have expanded operations around the boat's last known location and up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.
The Chief Minister held a review of the ongoing search operation, suggesting that it should be expanded with naval helicopters to the areas around Gangavaram where the boat capsized and within 12 nautical miles of the coast.
Coastal Security IG Gopinath Jetty informed the Chief Minister that two warships and two helicopters from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) have also joined the search and rescue operation.
The Chief Minister has directed officials to trace the six missing fishermen at the earliest and assured the affected families that the government was fully committed to the rescue mission.
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Andhra Pradesh Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu are coordinating rescue efforts on the ground. Meanwhile, survivor Chinna is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Doctors said he was brought in with severe exhaustion and survived after swimming continuously for nearly 14 hours.
"The patient was very tired after swimming continuously for 14 hours to reach the commercial vessel. If there had been another half an hour delay, his life would have been in danger. We are currently providing treatment and will discharge him after 24 hours,” doctors said.
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