ETV Bharat / state

Search For Six Missing Fishermen in Andhra Enters Fourth Day; CM Naidu Reviews Rescue Efforts

Fishermen pull a long net after fishing in the Bay of Bengal at Jodugulla Palem Beach, in Visakhapatnam. ( ANI photo )

Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: The search for six fishermen missing after a boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast entered its fourth day, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu closely monitoring the rescue operation.

The fishermen are missing from July 4. The search has been undertaken with Navy and Coast Guard ships and helicopters. Along with two helicopters from the Navy, Coast Guard ships, and Marine Police are continuing the search. Officials said that due to the adverse weather conditions, high waves and strong winds were hampering the search operations.

After receiving key information from survivor Karri Chinna, officials narrowed down the search area. Rescue teams have expanded operations around the boat's last known location and up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The Chief Minister held a review of the ongoing search operation, suggesting that it should be expanded with naval helicopters to the areas around Gangavaram where the boat capsized and within 12 nautical miles of the coast.