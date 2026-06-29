ETV Bharat / state

Search At Abhishek Banerjee's Residence: Calcutta HC Orders Preservation Of Footage On TMC's Plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a response from West Bengal government on a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress challenging a predawn search operation at Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence on June 13.

Police conducted the operation in search of Banerjee's personal assistant, Sumit Roy, in connection with the alleged sale of government land in Salboni in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ordered preservation of CCTV footage of the day of the incident on June 13 along with audio-video recordings of the search operation. The court said that an affidavit must be submitted by the police within four weeks, and a counter-affidavit by the petitioner, the Trinamool Congress, within two weeks.

The Trinamool Congress had moved the high court alleging excessive police action in this matter.

During the hearing, Kishore Datta, representing the Trinamool Congress, said that based on an FIR, the police searched Banerjee's residence at 121 Kalighat Road without any warrant. The police arrived at 3 am, and at 5 am, a disaster management team was summoned to break open the locks.