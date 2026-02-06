ETV Bharat / state

Search And Rescue Operation Underway As Tiger Prowls Near Rajahmundry In Andhra Pradesh

Rajahmundry: The forest department's operations continued on Friday to catch a tiger that has been wandering near human settlements close to Rajahmundry town in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for almost a week.

The forest officials, with the help of an expert team from Pune, began the rescue operation on Thursday night in Kesavaram Hills in Mandapeta mandal. However, the tiger remained elusive. Officials believe that the big cat may have taken shelter in a quarry, hills or bushes in the area. The forest officials resumed the operation on Friday morning.

The movement of the tiger has created panic among residents, depriving people of sleep and triggering serious concern among farmers and cattle owners. Over the past six days, the tiger has killed eight cattle, including five cows, one buffalo, and two calves, in different locations, causing fear in Rajahmundry suburban areas and Rajanagaram mandal.

On Wednesday night, the tiger killed a cow in a palm oil plantation in the Bhupalapatnam area of Rajanagaram mandal. After this, the animal moved towards the G. Yerrampalem area, where it killed two more cows in another palm oil plantation. It also partially consumed a calf before leaving the carcass behind.

On Thursday morning, Forest Department officials visited the affected areas and inspected the sites. They confirmed the presence of tiger movement and stated that fresh pugmarks were identified in Krishna Rao Colony in G. Yerrampalem. Officials said the repeated attacks indicate that the tiger has been roaming freely across plantations and residential outskirts.

District Collector Kirthi Chekuri, Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore, Chief Conservator of Forests B.N.N. Murthy, Divisional Forest Officer Prabhakar Rao, and Forest Range Officer David Raju personally visited the palm oil plantations to assess the situation. They interacted with local residents and cattle owners and urged people not to panic. Officials advised villagers to avoid venturing into plantations at night and to keep cattle secured.