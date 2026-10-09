Seaplane From Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar To Vijayawada May Soon Become Reality
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had discussed the operation of seaplane services between Hussain Sagar and Prakasam Barrage with Centre in July.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Taking off in a seaplane from the waters of Hussain Sagar and landing at the Prakasam Barrage may soon become a reality.
While Hyderabad and Vijayawada are connected by road, rail and air, seaplane travel is also likely to become an option soon. Deliberations between the Central and state governments regarding seaplane services between Hussain Sagar and the Prakasam Barrage (nestled in the lap of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh) have reached a crucial stage. If realized, the initiative would not only offer tourists a unique experience but also foster tourism connectivity between the two states.
Study on setting up jetties, terminals, and approach paths
The Telangana government is formulating a tourism policy and actively seeking to attract investments. During his visit to Delhi in July, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy discussed the operation of seaplane services between Hussain Sagar and the Prakasam Barrage with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu.
Following the meeting, measures have been initiated to assess the feasibility of the project. As part of the initiative, a special team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Hussain Sagar some time back. Representatives from the state's Tourism Department and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) accompanied the team during the field inspection.
The AAI team assessed various aspects, such as the suitability of the area for seaplane take-offs and landings, the feasibility of a water-based taxi path for the aircraft, and potential locations for setting up passenger jetties and terminal facilities.
Comprehensive report to the Centre soon
It is reported that the AAI team, having examined all the aspects, will soon submit a comprehensive report to the Central government. Decisions regarding the next course of action are likely to be based on the report. If seaplane services become a reality, they will benefit not only the transport sector but also the tourism industry.
The initiative would pave the way for new opportunities to connect tourist destinations across the Telugu states via seaplane routes, introducing a novel mode of transport that integrates air and water travel.
Also Read
Andhra Pradesh Seaplane Project Gains Momentum; Skyhop, MEHAIR Show Interest