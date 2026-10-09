ETV Bharat / state

Seaplane From Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar To Vijayawada May Soon Become Reality

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Taking off in a seaplane from the waters of Hussain Sagar and landing at the Prakasam Barrage may soon become a reality.

While Hyderabad and Vijayawada are connected by road, rail and air, seaplane travel is also likely to become an option soon. Deliberations between the Central and state governments regarding seaplane services between Hussain Sagar and the Prakasam Barrage (nestled in the lap of the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh) have reached a crucial stage. If realized, the initiative would not only offer tourists a unique experience but also foster tourism connectivity between the two states.

Study on setting up jetties, terminals, and approach paths The Telangana government is formulating a tourism policy and actively seeking to attract investments. During his visit to Delhi in July, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy discussed the operation of seaplane services between Hussain Sagar and the Prakasam Barrage with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Following the meeting, measures have been initiated to assess the feasibility of the project. As part of the initiative, a special team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) visited Hussain Sagar some time back. Representatives from the state's Tourism Department and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) accompanied the team during the field inspection.