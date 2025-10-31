ETV Bharat / state

Seafood Exporters Face US Tariff Heat, Industry Seeks Urgent Government Intervention

Ernakulam: India's marine product export sector is gripped with uncertainty for over three months following a substantial increase in import tariffs by the US, a critical market for Indian seafood.

Unofficial estimates suggest a precipitous 70% drop in marine product exports to the US, starkly contradicting the central government's public stance that the hike has not severely impacted the sector.

The Union Fisheries Ministry has indicated that it expects the tariff issue to be resolved soon through diplomatic discussions. However, the lack of recent official export data since the tariffs took effect has made it difficult to formally assess the full extent of the crisis, forcing industry stakeholders to rely on anecdotal evidence, which overwhelmingly points to a major slump.

This instability comes despite a recorded surge in marine product exports until August, likely fuelled by anticipation of the impending tariff increase.

Minister of State for Fisheries, George Kurian, has maintained that the tariff hike has not created "significant problems" for the sector.

He recently told the media that the initial disruption was merely a temporary hitch, wherein consignments exported immediately after the US imposed the additional levy could not be offloaded.

The minister claimed that despite the US traditionally accounting for 45% of India's shrimp exports, the country has successfully diversified to new markets.

He expressed confidence that the combination of continued discussions to revoke the extra duty and the availability of new markets would eventually lead to a surge in marine exports.

Kurian also stated that India's current marine product exports have registered a 6% increase, although industry representatives suggest this figure is based on old data.