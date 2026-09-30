SDRF Takes Charge At Chirbasa To Ensure Safe Cross Over By Travelers On Kedarnath Route
The area has been witnessing frequent landslides and falling of boulders following the rains
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Rudraprayag: The landslide-prone zone near Chirbasa on Kedarnath route has been taken over by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to facilitate the crossing over of the pilgrims. The SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri of Sonprayag has taken charge of safely transporting the travelers across the zone. Till now, around 9,000 passengers have been safely transported across the route.
Prior to this, the SDRF has consistently carried out relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of passengers in the Chirbasa sliding zone. Despite the difficult geographical conditions and the affected route, the SDRF personnel played a vital role in ensuring the safe movement of the travellers.
The vulnerability of Chirbasa is not limited to heavy rains alone as many natural and human factors are at play at the spot. It is a stretch where rocks, debris and soil get loosened after it rains. The path passes through steep slopes with adjoining water bodies that makes escape difficult in case of an eventuality. A large number of mules and humans travelling on the stretch adds to the pace of soil erosion in the area.
Rains make the Kedarnath trekking route dangerous. In recent years, there have been major landslides along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath stretch, resulting in the loss of many lives. Statistics show that two people died in 2017 and 2018 each, while three persons died in 2019, 2023, and 2024 each, while another six had lost their lives in 2022. A major landslide had occurred in Chirbasa on July 21, 2024, where three pilgrims died, and five others were injured.
The recent rains have led to boulders falling from the hill near Chirbasa again. This frequently blocks the road, making travelling dangerous. This has compelled the SDRF to take charge of ensuring that the travelers cross this stretch safely.
Read More