ETV Bharat / state

SDRF Takes Charge At Chirbasa To Ensure Safe Cross Over By Travelers On Kedarnath Route

File photo of Kedarnath Dham ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: The landslide-prone zone near Chirbasa on Kedarnath route has been taken over by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to facilitate the crossing over of the pilgrims. The SDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri of Sonprayag has taken charge of safely transporting the travelers across the zone. Till now, around 9,000 passengers have been safely transported across the route.

Prior to this, the SDRF has consistently carried out relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of passengers in the Chirbasa sliding zone. Despite the difficult geographical conditions and the affected route, the SDRF personnel played a vital role in ensuring the safe movement of the travellers. The vulnerability of Chirbasa is not limited to heavy rains alone as many natural and human factors are at play at the spot. It is a stretch where rocks, debris and soil get loosened after it rains. The path passes through steep slopes with adjoining water bodies that makes escape difficult in case of an eventuality. A large number of mules and humans travelling on the stretch adds to the pace of soil erosion in the area.