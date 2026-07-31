SDRF Rescues Four Youths Stranded On Island Near Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa After An 11-Hour Operation
The officials sent water, food and life jackets to the stranded youths using drones and maintained contact with them through mobile phone
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Khandwa: Four youths who got stranded on an island at the confluence of two rivers due to a sudden rise in water level in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district were rescued early in the morning on Friday after an 11-hour operation, officials said.
The four youths had gone for a picnic on Thursday evening at Handikundi area, an island where the Sukta and Avana rivers meet, in Jawar region. This island is nearly 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued the four youths after a challenging operation that lasted 11 hours. "This has been the toughest and yet a successful water rescue operation of the district so far," an SDRF official told ETV Bharat.
SOS call
Earlier, the villagers noticed that the four men had got stranded and they informed the police. Initially, the police sent a team along with SDRF personnel and a motorboat. They threw a rope to the four to hold onto. However, due to strong currents and rising water, the four were unable to grab on to the rope. The heavy rains and strong currents hampered the attempts and the motorboat returned.
Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said, "Due to sudden rise in water level, the four youths got trapped on an island located in the middle of the river. Due to strong currents all around, it became impossible for them to come out of the water. As soon as information about this incident was received, District Commandant, Home Guard, Ashish Kushwaha's team under Company Commander Ravindra Mahiwal reached the spot and began the rescue operations. Initially, attempts were made to take the motorboat to the island with the help of safety ropes. However, due to the excessive water flow and the strong currents in the river, it became extremely risky to move the boat forward."
Rescue operations begin
The four youths had to continue wait in the floods by which time it was already night. The rescue teams with the help of drones dropped water, food items and life jackets to ensure that they did not starve and could stay afloat.
District Commandant, Home Guard, Kushwaha said, "With the help of drones, life jackets were delivered to the four youths by the administration and SDRF, which they wore all through. Also, we maintained a constant contact with one person on his mobile. After this, packets of food and drinking water were also sent to them via drones. They were also assured of being rescued."
In order to boost the morale of the youths, many officials also remained on the spot throughout the night.
District Collector Dr Nagarjuna Gowda, Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Tarnekar, SDRF Indore team in-charge and Company Commander Rohan Raikwar and a large number of local people maintained a vigil throughout the night.
Successful rescue
Later, after a partial decrease in the water level, a joint team of SDRF Khandwa and SDRF Indore started the final operation. The rescue team moved the motorboat controlled with safety ropes and reached the island. They pulled out the four youths safely onto the boat at 5 am.
The four youths who were rescued are Huzefa Hamid (40), Mayank alias Gopal (16), Ali Ajgar (35) and Ayush (18), all of whom are residents of Khandwa.
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