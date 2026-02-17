ETV Bharat / state

SDM Among Four Held For Beating An Elderly Man To Death In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate and three other individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man after he was beaten up with sticks during a raid against illegal mining in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

The accused persons are identified as Kusmi SDM Karun Dahariya, a State Administrative Service Officer, and private persons- Vicky Singh alias Ajay Pratap Singh, Manjeet Kumar Yadav, and Sudip Yadav.

Acting on information, Dahariya, Singh, Manjeet, and Sudip had left for Hanspur village in the SDM's official vehicle late Sunday night, said Balrampur District Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker.

"When they reached near the village, they accused villagers of illegally mining and transporting bauxite and began beating them with sticks, leaving Ram alias Ramnaresh, Ajit Ram (60), and Akash Agariya (20) injured," he told PTI.

While Ramnaresh was declared dead by doctors at a hospital in Kusmi, the two others are undergoing treatment.

The four accused were arrested after the investigation and booked for murder, the police officer added.

"During the interrogation, the accused claimed they had gone to stop illegal bauxite mining in the area. However, the reason why the SDM took private individuals with him is being investigated," Banker told PTI.

The incident triggered a protest by Sarva Adivasi Samaj, villagers, and Congress activists, who tried to block a road and demanded compensation for the deceased's family along with strict action against the accused.

Protesters alleged that the SDM and others attacked villagers when they were returning from irrigating their fields.