ETV Bharat / state

Sculpture Of Chola Era Deity Found In Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

Perambalur: The Chola-era sculpture of a guardian village deity, Ayyanar, was discovered during a field survey at Poolambadi in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. Historian M Selvapandian, who conducted the field research in the area, dates the artefact to the 10th-12th centuries.

"The Ayyanar sculpture was found in a field belonging to a private individual on the south side of the Arumbavur-Ayyanar road in Poolambadi village under Veppandhattai taluk. This sculpture, measuring 68 x 51 cm, is in a seated posture called Utgudi Asana ," he said.

According to Selvapandian, it has a jatabaram (matted, coiled, or twisted locks of hair piled high like a crown) on the head, a forehead band, palm leaf earrings on the ears, a sentayudham (a traditional curved, whip-like or club-like ceremonial weapon) in the right hand, and a danda hasta (the arm and hand are extended straight like a stick or staff) in the left hand.

However, a necklace around the neck, a garland on the drooping shoulder, a Brahma knot with a sub-clan, a girdle around the waist, heroic deeds on the legs, and the face and body parts are disfigured due to neglect, he said. The old amulet attached to this motif and the oil-less stone lamp indicate that it was not in worship. A female motif was found nearby," he added.

"Therefore, there must have been an Ayyanar temple in this area a thousand years ago. Over time, the temple may have decayed without worship and turned into farmland. This could be a sculpture erected for worship at that time. The female sculpture erected nearby may be of the royal daughters who built this temple," Selvapandian said.