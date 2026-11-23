Sculpture Of Chola Era Deity Found In Tamil Nadu's Perambalur
Historian M Selvapandian, who conducted the field research in the Poolambadi village, dates the Ayyanar motif, measuring 68 x 51 cm, to the 10th-12th centuries.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Perambalur: The Chola-era sculpture of a guardian village deity, Ayyanar, was discovered during a field survey at Poolambadi in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. Historian M Selvapandian, who conducted the field research in the area, dates the artefact to the 10th-12th centuries.
"The Ayyanar sculpture was found in a field belonging to a private individual on the south side of the Arumbavur-Ayyanar road in Poolambadi village under Veppandhattai taluk. This sculpture, measuring 68 x 51 cm, is in a seated posture called Utgudi Asana," he said.
According to Selvapandian, it has a jatabaram (matted, coiled, or twisted locks of hair piled high like a crown) on the head, a forehead band, palm leaf earrings on the ears, a sentayudham (a traditional curved, whip-like or club-like ceremonial weapon) in the right hand, and a danda hasta (the arm and hand are extended straight like a stick or staff) in the left hand.
However, a necklace around the neck, a garland on the drooping shoulder, a Brahma knot with a sub-clan, a girdle around the waist, heroic deeds on the legs, and the face and body parts are disfigured due to neglect, he said. The old amulet attached to this motif and the oil-less stone lamp indicate that it was not in worship. A female motif was found nearby," he added.
"Therefore, there must have been an Ayyanar temple in this area a thousand years ago. Over time, the temple may have decayed without worship and turned into farmland. This could be a sculpture erected for worship at that time. The female sculpture erected nearby may be of the royal daughters who built this temple," Selvapandian said.
Locals requested the administration to immediately construct a shade shelter/small temple to protect the archaeological findings, which are a testament to the antiquity of Poolambadi.
Ayyanar is an ancient guardian deity widely worshipped in the rural areas of the state, and the temples are located in most villages near water bodies, fields and forest areas.
Generally, Ayyanar temples feature terracotta or stone sculptures of attendant deities, horses and elephants, and weapons such as spears, axes and sickles.
Numerous inscriptions have been found in Tamil Nadu on Ayyanar temples and land grants given to them. Furthermore, isolated Ayyanar sculptures are continuously being found here and there in fields and forests.
Also Read