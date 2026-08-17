Sculpture of 'Ayyadeva' From Kalyani Chalukya Era Identified In Telangana's Bheemadevarapalli
Sriramoju Haragopal, president of KTCC, said locals refer to the large boulder, located opposite flat rock slab where a Kalyani Chalukya inscription was discovered—as 'Katamayya'.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Bheemadevarapalli: Members of the 'Kotha Telangana Charitra Committee' (New Telangana History Committee), Gudikandula Kishore and Siddamalla Ramesh recently identified a sculpture of the deity 'Ayyadeva' on a large boulder known as 'Katamayya Gundu' in Mulukanur, Bheemadevarapalli mandal in Telangana's Hanumakonda district.
Sriramoju Haragopal, president of the committee, said the locals refer to the large boulder—located opposite the flat rock slab where a Kalyani Chalukya inscription was previously discovered—as 'Katamayya'. He noted that there are three sculptures facing north on the boulder and explained that the locals call the figure of Ayyadeva—depicted riding a horse, holding a weapon over his right shoulder and the reins in his left hand—by the name 'Katamaraju'.
Haragopal mentioned the presence of a dog in front of the horse and noted that the guardian deities of villages are known by different names in different regions. He said the sculptures date back to the Kalyani Chalukya period and pointed out the presence of a female figure holding ritual offerings behind Ayyadeva.
Haragopal observed that while Ayyadeva is sometimes depicted alongside a 'Devari' (ritual priest), the depiction here is quite distinct. He also recounted local reports indicating that unidentified individuals had previously dug at the site in search of hidden treasure and had frequently performed animal sacrifices there.
The Kotha Telangana Charitra Committee (KTCB) is a prominent voluntary collective of amateur historians, archaeologists, and local heritage enthusiasts in Telangana, India. Founded and led by Haragopal, the group focuses on discovering, documenting, and preserving the lesser-known historical, pre-historic, and archaeological treasures of the region.
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