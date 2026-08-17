ETV Bharat / state

Sculpture of 'Ayyadeva' From Kalyani Chalukya Era Identified In Telangana's Bheemadevarapalli

Bheemadevarapalli: Members of the 'Kotha Telangana Charitra Committee' (New Telangana History Committee), Gudikandula Kishore and Siddamalla Ramesh recently identified a sculpture of the deity 'Ayyadeva' on a large boulder known as 'Katamayya Gundu' in Mulukanur, Bheemadevarapalli mandal in Telangana's Hanumakonda district.

Sriramoju Haragopal, president of the committee, said the locals refer to the large boulder—located opposite the flat rock slab where a Kalyani Chalukya inscription was previously discovered—as 'Katamayya'. He noted that there are three sculptures facing north on the boulder and explained that the locals call the figure of Ayyadeva—depicted riding a horse, holding a weapon over his right shoulder and the reins in his left hand—by the name 'Katamaraju'.

Haragopal mentioned the presence of a dog in front of the horse and noted that the guardian deities of villages are known by different names in different regions. He said the sculptures date back to the Kalyani Chalukya period and pointed out the presence of a female figure holding ritual offerings behind Ayyadeva.