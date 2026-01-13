ETV Bharat / state

Sculptor Behind Ayodhya Ram Mandir Idols Now Creates Gold-Studded Ram Lalla Sitting On Mother's Lap

Jaipur: Jaipur-based sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey, who created idols for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is once again in the spotlight. He is currently giving the final touches to an idol of a child form of Lord Rama, seated on the lap of his mother, Kaushalya.

What's unique about this idol is that it is being made of gold. It is being created on special request of renowned saint and Ram devotee, Rambhadracharya. Ahead of finalising the idol's design, a marble replica was created and once approved, the work on Ram Lalla's gold idol was undertaken.

Pandey said when he was contacted to create the idol, he was specifically asked to ensure that Ram Lalla would be seated on mother Kaushalya's lap and would depict his childhood form. "In this idol, Lord Rama will be seen sitting with a folded leg and a quiver of arrows on his shoulder, holding a bow in one hand and an arrow in the other, and a smiling face.

"Ram Lalla will perform his divine play while sitting on his mother's lap. Every effort has been made to make the idol, adorned with ornaments, as exquisite as possible. A ​​special feature is that when Ram Lalla is sitting on his mother's lap, her image will be depicted gazing at her son," Pandey said.