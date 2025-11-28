‘Scrub Typhus’ Cases Rising Across Andhra Pradesh; Chittoor, Kakinada And Visakhapatnam Worst-Hit Districts
Published : November 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a rise in the cases of ‘scrub typhus’ fever, caused by a small insect resembling a tick, with confirmed infections reported in all 26 districts.
Scrub typhus is caused by a bacterium called ‘Orientia tsutsugamushi’, which belongs to the Rickettsia family. When this insect bites, a black spot and rash form on the body.
After a week or ten days, the infection manifests itself in the form of fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and digestive problems. If not detected and treated in time, it can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), brain and spinal infections (meningitis), and kidney failure.
Most of the people infected with this bacterium are from Chittoor (379), Kakinada (141), and Visakhapatnam (123) districts. In addition...YSR Kadapa (94), Sripottisriramulu Nellore (86), Anantapur (68), Tirupati (64), Vizianagaram (59), Kurnool (42), Anakapalle (41), Srikakulam (34), Annamayya (32), Guntur (31), and Nandyal (30) districts have also reported cases, according to officials.
Those infected with scrub typhus can be cured with simple antibiotics, but the problem is due to a lack of awareness and failure to recognise it in time.
“If the fever does not subside, diagnostic tests are being done on the suspicion of malaria, typhoid, or dengue,” doctors said. “If black spots and rashes appear on the body in such cases, it is better to get an ELISA test for suspected scrub typhus without delay.”
More about 'Scrub Typhus'
If scrub typhus sufferers are treated on time, the mortality rate will be less than 2%. If treatment is not given on time, the patient may go into a coma. “Depending on the severity of the condition, the mortality rate may be recorded as high as 6-30%. Since the tests to detect infections in the state are only available in a few major hospitals, these cases do not come to light,” per doctors.
Suspected tests are being done in labs in major hospitals in cities like Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Tirupati. Apart from these, public health labs are available in 17 districts.
The incidence of scrub typhus is highest between August and February. Medical experts advise everyone to be vigilant, as there is a possibility of infection during this period.
“Although this infection is not transmitted from person to person, a person bitten by an insect can become ill. That is why medical experts suggest that appropriate precautions are essential,” they said.
People working in wet soils, bushes, gardens, fields, cattle sheds, and areas where waste accumulates should be vigilant. They should wear a full-sleeved shirt, pants, socks, and shoes. Old beds, mattresses, and pillows in homes should be changed, as these insects can enter. Otherwise, they should be cleaned before use.
Since there is a risk of greater impact on children, they should wear clothes that cover their legs and arms and take precautions. They should also be vigilant while playing outdoors.
The severity of ‘scrub typhus’ in the state is as follows… (From January 1 to November 26)
Tests for suspected cases: 6,678
Identified positive cases: 1,317
