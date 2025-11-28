ETV Bharat / state

‘Scrub Typhus’ Cases Rising Across Andhra Pradesh; Chittoor, Kakinada And Visakhapatnam Worst-Hit Districts

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a rise in the cases of ‘scrub typhus’ fever, caused by a small insect resembling a tick, with confirmed infections reported in all 26 districts.

Scrub typhus is caused by a bacterium called ‘Orientia tsutsugamushi’, which belongs to the Rickettsia family. When this insect bites, a black spot and rash form on the body.

After a week or ten days, the infection manifests itself in the form of fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and digestive problems. If not detected and treated in time, it can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), brain and spinal infections (meningitis), and kidney failure.

Most of the people infected with this bacterium are from Chittoor (379), Kakinada (141), and Visakhapatnam (123) districts. In addition...YSR Kadapa (94), Sripottisriramulu Nellore (86), Anantapur (68), Tirupati (64), Vizianagaram (59), Kurnool (42), Anakapalle (41), Srikakulam (34), Annamayya (32), Guntur (31), and Nandyal (30) districts have also reported cases, according to officials.

Those infected with scrub typhus can be cured with simple antibiotics, but the problem is due to a lack of awareness and failure to recognise it in time.

“If the fever does not subside, diagnostic tests are being done on the suspicion of malaria, typhoid, or dengue,” doctors said. “If black spots and rashes appear on the body in such cases, it is better to get an ELISA test for suspected scrub typhus without delay.”

More about 'Scrub Typhus'

If scrub typhus sufferers are treated on time, the mortality rate will be less than 2%. If treatment is not given on time, the patient may go into a coma. “Depending on the severity of the condition, the mortality rate may be recorded as high as 6-30%. Since the tests to detect infections in the state are only available in a few major hospitals, these cases do not come to light,” per doctors.