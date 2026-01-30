Material Worth Rs 2 Crore Stolen From Under-Construction Railway Project In Chhattisgarh's Korba
The manager of the company executing the project has filed a complaint with police claiming the theft will delay the venture.
Korba: Miscreants have stolen materials worth around Rs 2 crore from the under-construction Gevra Road-Pendra Road rail corridor in Chhattisgarh's Korba, in the last two years.
Police said, the thieves have stolen material worth around Rs 2 crore by cutting the rail tracks using gas cutter and other equipment.
Work on the railway line has slowed significantly since the theft was detected. Officials of the company entrusted with the task of executing the project, Shivakriti International, said they are extremely concerned about the thefts. S Kumar, the project manager of the company, has filed a written complaint in this regard with the Katghora and Bankimongra police stations in Korba district.
The manager has requested the police to recover the stolen material and in the complaint stated a JCB owned by the company too was damaged by the thieves. "We are extremely concerned about the thefts. In such circumstances, completing the project on time will be extremely difficult," he said. Kumar said the project is meant for people. The stolen goods are of significant value. This will directly impact the railway project, he said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle stated that a complaint of theft has been received at the two police stations. "Goods were stolen during the laying of the railway line. A complaint has been received from the company and the SDPO of Katghora has been asked to investigate. Statements are also being taken from the company's employees," he said.
Kumar said the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section is being constructed in Korba as part of the East West Rail Corridor. Under the project, a railway line will be laid from Korba's Gevra Road station to Pendra via Katghora and it will pass through a forest. Currently, the railway line is being laid around Surakachhar in Bankimongra area. Tracks are also being laid in Katghora area.
He said on January 25 and 26, a gang committed thefts in Bankimongra area. "They cut and stole a switch suspension joint, worth approximately Rs 24 lakh. The joint is used at various locations for railway lines. It is a very expensive piece of equipment, directly monitored by the Railway's Security Department. The gang also stole sleepers and nuts," Kumar said.
The items stolen from Bankimonga are manufactured in Daman and Diu under the supervision of the Railway Research, Design and Standards Organization. The expensive spare parts are transported to the railway project sites where they are needed, Kumar said.
