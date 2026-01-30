ETV Bharat / state

Material Worth Rs 2 Crore Stolen From Under-Construction Railway Project In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: Miscreants have stolen materials worth around Rs 2 crore from the under-construction Gevra Road-Pendra Road rail corridor in Chhattisgarh's Korba, in the last two years.

Police said, the thieves have stolen material worth around Rs 2 crore by cutting the rail tracks using gas cutter and other equipment.

Work on the railway line has slowed significantly since the theft was detected. Officials of the company entrusted with the task of executing the project, Shivakriti International, said they are extremely concerned about the thefts. S Kumar, the project manager of the company, has filed a written complaint in this regard with the Katghora and Bankimongra police stations in Korba district.

The manager has requested the police to recover the stolen material and in the complaint stated a JCB owned by the company too was damaged by the thieves. "We are extremely concerned about the thefts. In such circumstances, completing the project on time will be extremely difficult," he said. Kumar said the project is meant for people. The stolen goods are of significant value. This will directly impact the railway project, he said.