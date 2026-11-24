ETV Bharat / state

Women And Child Among 5 Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides Head-On With Truck In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai: At least five persons, including two women and a child, lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries after a truck and an SUV collided head-on near Gunsagar village in Bihar's Lakhisarai district early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to sources, the accident took place near Gunsagar village in Tetarhat police station area on Lakhisarai-Jamui main road when all the victims were travelling from Deoghar towards Lakhisarai.

Police said all the deceased, including the SUV driver, were residents of Motihari.

Meanwhile, those injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital, where doctors said their condition is critical. "All those travelling in the Scorpio were residents of Motihari. We have sent the bodies for post mortem. A probe is underway to establish the identity of the deceased," said an official.

Lakhisarai Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhakar Kumar said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident, reported PTI.

The SUV was coming from the Jamui side, and the family members were headed towards their home when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 5.30 am, PTI quoted officials as saying.

While a detailed probe has been initiated, prima facie investigation suggests the collision occurred due to drop in visibility amid foggy conditions.