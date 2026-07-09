ETV Bharat / state

Scoop To Soup: FDA Freezes Licence Of Mumbai’s Iconic Ice Cream Outlet Over Rats On Premises

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licence of Mumbai’s iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour near Churchgate railway station for allegedly violating hygiene and food safety norms, including storing expired artificial flavouring agents, officials said.

During a surprise inspection at the popular outlet, the FDA reported severe sanitation lapses, including the presence of live rats and flies on the premises, said the regulatory authority in a statement on Wednesday.

“The licence (of Rustom ice cream parlour) has been suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act after serious hygiene deficiencies and regulatory violations were detected during an inspection. The establishment has also been directed to remain closed until the reports of the food samples are received,” according to the FDA statement.

The action was taken on the directions of FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign aimed at ensuring citizens have access to safe and wholesome food. The drive has intensified inspections of eateries and food establishments across Mumbai, it said.

During the inspection, FDA officials found large quantities of expired artificial flavouring agents and essences allegedly stored for use in the preparation of ice cream, stated the state-run agency.