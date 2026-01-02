Bihar: Woman Carries Scissor In Stomach For Over An Year, Dies After Surgery To Remove It
Usha Devi had underwent a cesarean procedure at a clinic in Motihari. A pair of scissors was left in her abdomen during the procedure.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Motihari: A woman carried a pair of scissors for around one-and-a-half years in her stomach after a cesarean procedure and died after a surgery was performed to remove it.
The incident was reported from Motihari, Bihar where Usha Devi (25), wife of Manibhushan Kumar, gave birth to a baby girl after a cesarean procedure at a clinic in Motihari. The cesarean was performed by Dr Sangeeta Kumari, who allegedly left a pair of scissors in Usha Devi's stomach.
Usha and her family, completely oblivious of the criminal negligence, went home and celebrated the arrival of a new member in the family. However, Usha Devi complained of abdominal pain after a few days. The doctors recommended an ultrasound which did not reveal anything unusual. Usha Devi was prescribed some painkillers which gave her some relief.
But, the pain recurred and Usha Devi underwent several ultrasounds which did not reveal anything unusual in her stomach. The doctors dismissed it as a complication and prescribed medications to alleviate the pain. A year-and-a-half years passed with Usha Devi and her family still oblivious to a life threatening negligence.
However, the family was alarmed as the abdominal pain became unbearable recently. They took Usha Devi to Dr Kamlesh Kumar's clinic in the town. Dr Kumar conducted an CT scan (Computed Tomography) is a medical imaging test that uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed, cross-sectional slices or 3D images of the human body's bones, blood vessels, and soft tissues, only to find that Usha Devi had a pair of scissors lodged in her stomach.
Dr Kumar then asked Usha Devi's family to rush her to Rahmania Medical Centre where doctors performed a surgery to remove the scissor but by the time the procedure ended, Usha Devi had breathed her last. The doctors who operated upon Usha Devi said said the scissor had torn Usha Devi's intestines and caused an infection which proved fatal.
Enraged over the negligence, Usha Devi's family demanded registration of a murder case against Dr Sangeeta and others. As the family protested at the medical centre, Usha Devi's brother-in-law, Trilokinath Kumar said, "This is gross negligence on the part of the doctor. How did the scissors get left behind during the operation? We kept getting ultrasounds for a year-and-a-half, but no one told us anything. Today, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl lost her mother. A murder case should be filed against the guilty doctors."
Manibhushan said, "We are poor and earn a living by working as labourers. We deserve justice." As Usha Devi's family and other patients demanded a case of murder against the doctor who performed the cesarean, a team of Jitna police station arrived at the spot and sent Usha Devi's body for postmortem.
Rajiv Ranjan, SHO of Jitna police station said the report of postmortem is awaited. He said if any signs of negligence is found in the report, then an FIR will be lodged against the accused. "Police are examining the records of the clinic where the cesarean was performed," he said.
Also Read
Kerala Woman Dies Of 'Post-Delivery Infection'; Family Alleges Medical Negligence