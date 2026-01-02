ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Woman Carries Scissor In Stomach For Over An Year, Dies After Surgery To Remove It

Motihari: A woman carried a pair of scissors for around one-and-a-half years in her stomach after a cesarean procedure and died after a surgery was performed to remove it.

The incident was reported from Motihari, Bihar where Usha Devi (25), wife of Manibhushan Kumar, gave birth to a baby girl after a cesarean procedure at a clinic in Motihari. The cesarean was performed by Dr Sangeeta Kumari, who allegedly left a pair of scissors in Usha Devi's stomach.

Usha and her family, completely oblivious of the criminal negligence, went home and celebrated the arrival of a new member in the family. However, Usha Devi complained of abdominal pain after a few days. The doctors recommended an ultrasound which did not reveal anything unusual. Usha Devi was prescribed some painkillers which gave her some relief.

But, the pain recurred and Usha Devi underwent several ultrasounds which did not reveal anything unusual in her stomach. The doctors dismissed it as a complication and prescribed medications to alleviate the pain. A year-and-a-half years passed with Usha Devi and her family still oblivious to a life threatening negligence.

However, the family was alarmed as the abdominal pain became unbearable recently. They took Usha Devi to Dr Kamlesh Kumar's clinic in the town. Dr Kumar conducted an CT scan (Computed Tomography) is a medical imaging test that uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed, cross-sectional slices or 3D images of the human body's bones, blood vessels, and soft tissues, only to find that Usha Devi had a pair of scissors lodged in her stomach.