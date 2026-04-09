Scientists At Gwalior Agriculture University Undertake Research To Promote Natural Farming In Madhya Pradesh
They are developing biofertilizers and biopesticides that are soil specific and can correct deficiencies caused by chemical fertilizers and lead to a better yield
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Gwalior: Agriculture scientists at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (RVSKVV) have undertaken research that will enable the farmers in Madhya Pradesh to go in for chemical-free or natural farming.
They are in the process of developing biofertilizers and biopesticides that are soil-specific and have the capacity to correct deficiencies caused by chemical fertilizers and prepare the soil for a better yield.
Officials at the RVSKVV disclose that a new laboratory is being set up at a cost of approximately Rs 4.5 crore, where bioresources will be developed to enhance soil nutrition and address the deficiencies caused by the use of chemical fertilizers. This will ensure that crops grown in that soil will produce better yields without using chemicals.
RVSKVV’s Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind Kumar Shukla disclosed, "The soil health of cultivable land across the country is steadily declining. Recent research has shown that the amount of organic carbon content is steadily decreasing in soils across different regions of the country. This is largely due to the use of chemical fertilizers. Scientists at our University are constantly working to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers."
He went on to explain that whether it's bioresources like biofertilizers or others related to natural farming, such as Jeevamrit, Beejamrit or Dhanjeevamrit, work at micro-scale is underway on these as well.
"It's difficult for the average farmer to produce them on their own. Keeping this in mind, the RVSKVV is embarking on a new endeavour. We are now developing automated models of bioresources that will produce bioresources in the university's new lab and will be made available to the farmers in jerrycans or bottles. This will allow the farmers to take them directly to their fields for use," he said.
On being asked that there many bioresources already available that can be used in organic farming, the Vice Chancellor replied, "In this new research, we will not focus on existing bioresources but rather on developing new bioresources, including biofertilizers and biopesticides. These new biofertilizers will be based on the local needs like what is the farmer’s requirement, what he already has and how his needs can be fulfilled."
He further explained that the University plans to develop new integrated biofertilizers, which will be derived from a mixture of micronutrients. Some of these will be region-specific that will be based on the soil and climate assessment of a region. The research on this has started, and the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a project for this.
The Vice Chancellor said, "With this project, we aim to reduce farmers' dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides while minimising their use. Instead, we will use bioresources like biofertilizers, biopesticides and micronutrients to provide balanced fertilizers that boost plant immunity. This will reduce the risk of plant disease, insect infestation and dependence on chemicals in crops."
On being asked how biofertilizers will work in fields long subjected to chemical fertilizer, Shukla said, "When chemical fertilizers remain in the soil, their effect lasts for a few years. However, when bioresources are used, the microorganisms in the soil become so powerful that they make the soil, which has become toxic due to chemical fertilizers non-toxic."
"This reduces the effect of chemicals in the soil and improves soil health. This can take anywhere from three to ten years, depending on the toxicity of the soil. However, if we reduce chemical use and move towards bioresources, soil health improves much faster," Shukla said.
He disclosed that the farmers will benefit from these biofertilizers and resources in approximately three years. In the first year, their financial burden will be reduced as they will not incur heavy costs of chemical fertilizers and replace them with affordable bioresources.
Additionally, farmers will be trained by the University enablling them to install automated models in their villages to generate bioresources, which can generate income.
"They can also make them and sell them to other farmers in the village. The university is only developing models. It is difficult to produce them on a large scale here," he added.
Officials disclosed that the scientists at the Agricultural University are conducting research to develop new bioresources using cow dung and urine derived from indigenous cows. They will cultivate several plants with beneficial nutrients and medicinal properties that repel pests and improve the quality of manure. These plants will be used to cultivate new bioresources.