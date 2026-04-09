ETV Bharat / state

Scientists At Gwalior Agriculture University Undertake Research To Promote Natural Farming In Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: Agriculture scientists at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (RVSKVV) have undertaken research that will enable the farmers in Madhya Pradesh to go in for chemical-free or natural farming.

They are in the process of developing biofertilizers and biopesticides that are soil-specific and have the capacity to correct deficiencies caused by chemical fertilizers and prepare the soil for a better yield.

Officials at the RVSKVV disclose that a new laboratory is being set up at a cost of approximately Rs 4.5 crore, where bioresources will be developed to enhance soil nutrition and address the deficiencies caused by the use of chemical fertilizers. This will ensure that crops grown in that soil will produce better yields without using chemicals.

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (ETV Bharat)

RVSKVV’s Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind Kumar Shukla disclosed, "The soil health of cultivable land across the country is steadily declining. Recent research has shown that the amount of organic carbon content is steadily decreasing in soils across different regions of the country. This is largely due to the use of chemical fertilizers. Scientists at our University are constantly working to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers."

He went on to explain that whether it's bioresources like biofertilizers or others related to natural farming, such as Jeevamrit, Beejamrit or Dhanjeevamrit, work at micro-scale is underway on these as well.

A view of an agriculture field (ETV Bharat)

"It's difficult for the average farmer to produce them on their own. Keeping this in mind, the RVSKVV is embarking on a new endeavour. We are now developing automated models of bioresources that will produce bioresources in the university's new lab and will be made available to the farmers in jerrycans or bottles. This will allow the farmers to take them directly to their fields for use," he said.