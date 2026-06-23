ETV Bharat / state

Scientists At Berhampur University Studying Possibility Of Using Seaweed To Treat Cancer

Berhampur: Researchers at Berhampur University are working to see whether seaweed can be helpful in treating cancer. A team led by Associate Professor Mrutyunjay Jena of the Department of Botany is researching how blue-green and marine algae can be helpful in the process.

They are investigating the medicinal properties and biodiversity hidden in seaweed. Jena has been working in this direction for the last decade. He has been studying marine algae of the Bay of Bengal, those found in salt lands as well as those in clean water.

Researcher working on Seaweed at Department of Botany, Berhampur University (ETV Bharat)

"Our research team collected Spirulina measures from the salt flats of Humma in the Ganjam district. This same type of algae has been found in the Sonepur beach and has been preserved separately. Even Limbaya majuscule from Chilika Lake was studied in the University’s research lab,” he said.

Claiming that research on Spirulina has progressed a lot and a patent is expected soon, he disclosed, "Research is even being done on Ulavan which is said to be a good ingredient for preparing anti-cancer drugs."

Jena has published more than 70 research papers in international peer-reviewed journals. Ten of these were published last year. He is ranked among the top scientists in the world and his name figures in the Science Bank Global Registry 2025. Eight researchers are working with him in the algae-cancer drug research team, while 10 more students are collaborating in this research field.