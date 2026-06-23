Scientists At Berhampur University Studying Possibility Of Using Seaweed To Treat Cancer
Both the state and the Central Government are collaborating on how to obtain anti-cancer elements from bacteria and algae at the bottom of the sea
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Berhampur: Researchers at Berhampur University are working to see whether seaweed can be helpful in treating cancer. A team led by Associate Professor Mrutyunjay Jena of the Department of Botany is researching how blue-green and marine algae can be helpful in the process.
They are investigating the medicinal properties and biodiversity hidden in seaweed. Jena has been working in this direction for the last decade. He has been studying marine algae of the Bay of Bengal, those found in salt lands as well as those in clean water.
"Our research team collected Spirulina measures from the salt flats of Humma in the Ganjam district. This same type of algae has been found in the Sonepur beach and has been preserved separately. Even Limbaya majuscule from Chilika Lake was studied in the University’s research lab,” he said.
Claiming that research on Spirulina has progressed a lot and a patent is expected soon, he disclosed, "Research is even being done on Ulavan which is said to be a good ingredient for preparing anti-cancer drugs."
Jena has published more than 70 research papers in international peer-reviewed journals. Ten of these were published last year. He is ranked among the top scientists in the world and his name figures in the Science Bank Global Registry 2025. Eight researchers are working with him in the algae-cancer drug research team, while 10 more students are collaborating in this research field.
"A mega project of the Central Government is being carried out to find out how many types of algae are present in the 575-km-long coastline of Odisha and whether their biotechnical applications can be applied. A grant of Rs 5 crore has been received for this in the first year. Both the state and the Central Government are collaborating on how to obtain anti-cancer elements from bacteria and algae at the bottom of the sea," he said.
He added that even while work is underway to find out what types of algae are present in the clean water of Tampara Lake in Ganjam and how to protect the lake, the Odisha government has provided incentive funds for this.
He pointed out that before considering a plant or algae as a medicine, it is tested for a long time. Then, the quality is tested and a clinical trial is done.
Since the researchers at Berhampur University are doing competitive work with national-level educational institutions, there is a lot of cooperation from the Odisha and Indian governments.
One of the researchers, Amiya Kumar Mandal, said, "We are happy to have achieved such success after many years of hard work. Starting from clean water to sea water, studies are being conducted on how to identify algae and prepare medicine to fight cancer. Even algae collected from Chilika has medicinal properties to fight diabetes and cancer. As research is ongoing in this regard, many benefits will be obtained in the coming days."
Similarly, another researcher Shital Khanduwal said, "I have been doing research on seaweed at Berhampur University for the past few days. I hope we will be successful in the future."