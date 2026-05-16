ETV Bharat / state

Scientist Community Comes Out In Support of PM Modi’s Appeal To Tide Over Impact Of Middle East Crisis

Dehradun: The community of scientists has come out in support of the seven appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tide through the impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. They have particularly supported the move to limit energy consumption while underlining the positive impact it would have on the environment, particularly the Himalayan ecosystem. They are likening this impact to that that witnessed during the Covid-19 lockdown when scarce emissions had led to a cleaner environment and good air quality.

The scientists are stating that the excessive use of vehicles and energy resources is contributing to global warming and climate change, which pose a significant challenge not only in India but globally. They feel that limiting energy use will be crucial in curbing global warming, as this will have a significant positive impact, especially on the environment and the Himalayan regions.

It is being stated that during the Covid -19 lockdown, although the public faced numerous difficulties in the initial phase, there was a significant positive impact on the Himalayas and the environment. Not only did the impact of pollution decrease across the country, but the people also received temporary relief from the problem of climate change.

Notably, the Ganges River became completely clean, even up to Haridwar. New plants sprouted in the mountainous regions, and migration of wildlife increased. For this reason, it is believed that if the people of the country heed Modi's appeal, it will prove to be a lifeline for the Himalayas.

Director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Vineet Kumar Gehlot, said, "During the COVID-19 lockdown, pollution levels dropped significantly. This also led to increased plant growth and wildlife movement. Therefore, reducing fuel consumption will have a direct positive impact on pollution and the Himalayas."

Gehlot also pointed towards the constant melting of glaciers due to climate change. He said that climate change is related to pollution levels where temperatures are constantly rising due to high carbon emissions.